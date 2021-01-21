The Union basketball Wildcats ended the Washington Tournament with their second-biggest win of the season Friday.
Union (6-7) posted a 69-48 victory against the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights (1-6) in the seventh-place game of the tournament. Only the Wildcats’ 30-point win against Crystal City in December was by a larger margin.
Union carried a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime with a 28-15 edge.
The third quarter was a big one for Union as the Wildcats added 23 points, leading 51-29 going into the final period.
“We got good shots,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We got good shots inside and even if it missed, Collin (Gerdel) gobbled it up on the weak side and was able to score. It was good. We needed that. We haven’t shot the ball that well for a while.”
Kaden Motley exceeded 20 points for the second game in a row to lead Union with 21 in the game.
Gerdel (16 points) and Matthew Seely (12) also got into double figures.
Rounding out the Union scores were Nkosi Hanley (nine points), Liam Hughes (four), Mason Bailey (three), Lance Corum (two) and Tanner Hall (two).
“I don’t know that we shot that well from three, but we saw a few go in,” Simmons said. “We needed a win and to play somewhat well. I thought defensively, we were much better than we had been.”
Jonathan Chambers led the Blue Knights with 20 points.
Also scoring were Ashton Childress (10 points), Logan Bond (eight), Cameron Mejean (six), Sam Schark (two) and Elijah Tucker (two).
Union’s next scheduled game comes Wednesday at home.
Union hosts Elsberry with a 7 p.m. varsity tipoff.