Jumping from one tournament to another, the Union baseball Wildcats stayed undefeated with wins over Lutheran St. Charles and Jefferson City Friday.
Union won its pool in the Banks Classic, improving to 4-0 on the season with the wins. The Wildcats beat Lutheran St. Charles, 12-3, and Jefferson City, 16-3.
“We came out swinging the bats,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said about the Lutheran St. Charles game. “We were aggressive on the bases and had timely hitting with men in scoring position. Kaden Motley was efficient on the mound and got stronger as the game progressed.”
The Jefferson City game was a repeat of the first one.
“Again we came out swinging. We had 11 hits and 11 stolen bases,” Rapert said. “We had some big two out hits that drove in runs. Alex Kuelker threw a complete game (five innings) striking out four and walking one.”
Union won both of its games in the Four Rivers Conference Tournament last week. The Wildcats are waiting to play Pacific for the title in that event.
Lutheran St. Charles
Starting the tournament at Wildcat Ballpark, Union spotted Lutheran St. Charles a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
That lead lasted to the bottom of the frame, when Union tied it. The Wildcats added two runs in the second, two more in the third and four in the fourth inning.
In the fifth, Lutheran St. Charles scored once, but Union scored two more runs before the game ended.
Kaden Motley pitched all five innings for the Wildcats, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one hit batter. He struck out five.
Offensively, Hayden Burke, Coleton Anderson, Cooper Bailey and Ardell Young each had two hits.
Bailey, Will Mentz and Young tripled.
Anderson, Young, Gavin Mabe and Conner Borgmann doubled.
Motley and Marshall Gebert singled.
Gebert also walked three times. Motley and Bailey walked once.
Borgmann was hit by a pitch.
Burke and Mentz stole two bases each. Motley, Alex Kuelker and Noah Griffin each stole one base.
Mentz, Gebert and Anderson scored twice. Burke, Motley, Bailey and Borgmann scored once.
Motley and Anderson drove in two runs apiece. Bailey, Borgmann and Young each had one steal.
Zax Freund, Tatum Bethany and Henry Bertel pitched for Lutheran St. Charles. Freund took the loss.
Max Hanlon had the lone extra-base hit, a double.
Jefferson City
Union’s bats stayed hot in the second game, a 16-3 drubbing of the Jefferson City Jays.
Union was the visiting team for this game and opened with two runs in the top of the first.
In the second, Union added six runs and Jefferson City scored twice.
Union scored one run in the third and seven more in the fifth. Jefferson City added its final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Kuelker went the distance, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter over five innings. He struck out three.
Offensively, Motley had four hits while Mentz, Mabe and Anderson each had three. Burke, Gebert and Borgmann each ended with one hit.
Motley, Anderson and Mentz doubled.
Union batters drew 10 walks. Gebert led the way with three with Bailey and Burke each drawing two walks. Mentz, Mabe and Young each walked once.
Aaron Sterner stole three bases. Motley, Burke, Gebert and Mentz each had two steals.
Burke, Mentz and Motley scored three times. Gebert scored twice. Anderson, Bailey and Borgmann each crossed the plate once.
Mentz and Anderson drove in three runs apiece. Mabe, Gebert and Borgmann each had two RBIs. Bailey drove in one run.