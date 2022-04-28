Overcoming an early deficit, the Union baseball Wildcats stayed perfect on the season with a 12-4 win over Potosi at the Trojan Sports Complex Saturday.
Union improved to 14-0 on the season with the win in Washington County. The Wildcats beat Waynesville, 10-0, earlier in the day.
Potosi (5-13-1) gave Union fits through much of the game. Union took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Potosi scored three in its part of the inning and that’s how it stood until the fourth.
“We scored one in the first but Potosi responded scoring three in the bottom of the first,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We battled back and started putting some hits together and we were able to score.”
Union trimmed the gap to 3-2 in the top of the fourth and took the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth.
Potosi came back with one run in the bottom of the fifth, but Union scored seven times in the sixth and held on through the seventh for the victory, 12-4.
“It was good to see us battle and string some hits and runs together in tough hitting conditions,” Rapert said.
The wind was a factor all day long, blowing dust across the plate and turning fly balls into adventures.
Potosi made six of the game’s seven errors.
Alex Kuelker started and allowed two runs on two walks.
Marshall Gebert then pitched the next four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks. He struck out three and was credited with the win.
Coleton Anderson pitched the last three innings, allowing a walk and a hit batter. He struck out four.
“It was a group effort on the mound,” Rapert said. “Marshall Gebert came out and gave us solid innings. Coleton Anderson did and outstanding job in relief.”
Union outhit Potosi, 12-3, getting three doubles.
Gavin Mabe led the way with three hits, including one double.
Hayden Burke and Ardell Young each had two hits. Young doubled.
Kaden Motley doubled while Will Mentz, Anderson, Cooper Bailey and Conner Borgmann singled.
Mentz, Motley, Karson Eads, Anderson and Young walked.
Mentz stole four bases. Motley and Aaron Sterner each had two steals. Noah Griffin, Young and Burke each stole one base.
Burke, Mentz, Motley, Sterner and Young scored twice. Eads and Griffin scored once.
Motley, Mabe and Bailey each drove in two runs. Anderson had one RBI.