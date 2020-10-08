Nobody was going to spoil Union’s homecoming.
The Wildcats (3-3) led Warrenton (2-4) Friday at Stierberiger Stadium for most of the game on the way to a 35-17 win.
“It’s a bounceback week for us,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We pushed the kids all week in practice to be perfect on every play and improve on where we were last week, and the kids answered. We’re a young football team and we’re going to make mistakes. We were going to have to play our best tonight, and tonight we played pretty well.”
The win didn’t come without anxiety.
Union opened scoring on a one-yard Dalton Voss run with 4:19 to play in the opening quarter. The kick failed and it was 6-0.
Gavin Wencker punched through a hole to score from 23 yards out with 5:25 to go in the half. Liam Hughes then found Donavan Rutledge for a two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
That’s when the Warriors went to work. With 18 seconds left in the half, Caelon Weir found Kolby Meine for a 26-yard touchdown. Shane Brosenne’s kick made it 14-7.
Warrenton recovered an onside kick and that set up a 28-yard Brosenne field goal to end the half. Union led 14-10 at the break.
“Warrenton is a good football team,” Grahl said. “By no means are we good enough to take plays off and make mistakes. You saw a couple of mental mistakes there and it led to quick points before the half. I’m pleased with the way the kids bounced back and refocused after halftime. They came out and took control in the second half.”
In the third quarter, both defenses picked up the pace. The lone score was a six-yard run by Hughes with 41 seconds to play. Diego Orozco’s kick made it 21-10.
“Liam is growing each week,” Grahl said. “Both of our quarterbacks are growing. Ryan Rapert is a freshman and he’s nipping at Liam’s heels each week. We’re extremely blessed to have two guys in Ryan and Liam who we trust with the ball. Coach (Billy) Graft does an unbelievable job with those two guys. They’ve come a long way and I can’t say enough about their hard work and how they’re developing into two fantastic quarterbacks.”
Union drove down the field in the fourth quarter and senior Alton Hubbard scored from two yards out with 8:06 to play. The kick failed and it was 27-10.
Warrenton wasn’t done. Moving quickly, the Warriors got a one-yard Weir run with 6:32 to play. Brosenne’s kick cut the gap to 27-17.
However, Union was able to hold without giving up any additional scoring. The normally fast-working Wildcats even changed their game plan by slowing down and using much of the play clock on each play.
The Wildcats added an insurance score on an eight-yard run by Wencker with 2:36 to play. Hughes hit Rutledge again for the two-point conversion to give Union a 35-17 win.
“We’re trying to do some things a little differently,” Grahl said. “We want to be just as dangerous on the ground as we are through the air. That’s a new thing for Union, but it just starts with the offensive line. They had, by far, their best night tonight. Brady Lause and Trenton King had a strong night. They’ll continue to improve and we’ll continue to improve.”
District Standings
The win over Warrenton boosted the Wildcats to the top spot in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 standings. Union has 29.47 points while second-place Windsor (2-3) has 23.69 points.
Sullivan (1-4) is third at 22.78 points and Pacific (1-4) has 22.22 points.
Clayton, John Burroughs and Affton have not played yet.
Warrenton is fifth in Class 4 District 4 with 30.84 points. All six schools have played in that district.
Hannibal (5-0) leads the way with 52.77 points. Moberly (5-1) is next at 46.18. Also above Warrenton are Kirksville (4-2, 34.33) and Mexico (3-2, 33.38).
Fulton is at the bottom of the district at 0-6 and 13.67 points.
Week 7 Preview
Union heads to Owensville (5-1, 3-0) Friday at 7 p.m.
The Dutchmen have won five in a row after falling in the opening week against Potosi.
Wins have come over Eldon, Cuba, St. James, Hermann and Pacific.
Grahl knows that at 2-1 in the league, his team needs a win to stay in the middle of the FRC race.
“We’re a young team and each week is going to bring new lessons,” Grahl said. “Tonight was something we were able to use to prepare for next week.”
Statistics
Hughes completed 16 of 22 for 131 yards. He was the rushing leader with 13 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown.
Dalton Voss ran 19 times for 70 yards and one touchdown.
Wencker had nine carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
Hubbard ran once for two yards and a touchdown.
Cameron Kriete had one carry for a one-yard loss.
Rutledge was the receiving leader with seven catches for 48 yards.
Colton Morrow caught three passes for 23 yards.
Nick Birke had one catch for 23 yards. Wencker caught one pass for 17 yards. Hayden Burke hauled in three passes for 16 yards and Ryan Ewald had one catch for four yards.
Weir completed 14 of 25 passes for 262 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Connor Tittel passed three times, completing one for 19 yards.
Quincy McRoberts carried the ball 21 times for 133 yards.
Tittel had four carries for 21 yards. Nick Mertens ran twice for seven yards. Weir had one carry for one yard.
Meine caught four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Brosenne caught four passes for 50 yards. McRoberts snagged three catches for 27 yards.
Tittel had two receptions for 21 yards. Chase Cook caught a 55-yard pass. Weir caught one pass for 19 yards
Box Score
WAR - 0-10-0-7=17
UNI - 6-8-7-14=35
First Quarter
UNI - Dalton Voss 1 run (kick failed), 4:19
Second Quarter
UNI - Gavin Wencker 23 run (Donavan Rutledge pass from Liam Hughes), 5:25
WAR - Kolby Meine 26 pass from Caelon Weir (Shane Brosenne kick), 0:18
WAR - Brosenne 28 FG 0:00
Third Quarter
UNI - Liam Hughes 6 run (Diego Orozco kick), 0:41
Fourth Quarter
UNI - Alton Hubbard 2 run (kick failed), 8:06
WAR - Weir 1 run (Brosenne kick), 6:32
UNI - Wencker 8 run (Rutledge pass from Hughes), 2:36
Statistics
Rushing
Warrenton - McRoberts 21-133, Tittel, 4-21, Mertens 2-7, Weir 1-1-1.
Union - Hughes 13-83-1, Voss 19-70-1, Wencker 9-57-2, Hubbard 1-2-1, Kriete 1- -1
Passing
Warrenton - Weir 14-25-262-1-1, Tittel 1-3-19-0-0
Union - Hughes 16-22-131-0-0.
Receiving
Warrenton - Meine 4-109-1, Brosenne 4-50, McRoberts 3-27, Tittel 2-21, Cook 1-55, Weir 1-19.
Union - Rutledge 7-48, Morrow 3-23, Burke 3-16, Birke 1-23, Wencker 1-17, Ewald 1-4.
Defensive totals were not available at deadline.