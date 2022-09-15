Scoring the final three touchdowns, the Union football Wildcats rallied to knock off Sullivan Friday in a showdown of undefeated football teams, 29-12.
“It was a very hard-fought game,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “Both are very good teams and 2-0 coming into this game. It was really tight through the third quarter and we were very fortunate to be able to pull away at the end.”
Union (3-0, 1-0) led for most of the game, but Sullivan had its chances. Union twice held the Eagles inside the Union five-yard line during the first half after Sullivan had cut it to 7-6.
“Our kids showed a lot of heart and a lot of fight,” Grahl said. “It’s hard to play defense for eight-, nine-, 10- or 15-play drives. We buckled down when we needed to the most. We bent and didn’t break and we were fortunate to get the job done down there twice.”
Sullivan jumped on top with 4:29 left in the third quarter on a 31-yard pass from Gabe Dace to Kayden Bryan, 14-12.
It took Union 3:10 to come back with Liam Hughes hitting Hayden Burke for a 37-yard scoring pass, the second TD between the two in the game. Luke Koch’s extra point made it 14-12, which is how the third quarter ended.
Union took advantage of a Sullivan mistake, a snap over the head of the punter, to turn the tide. Union’s players hustled to the end zone, and Parker Schrader was the benefactor, diving on the loose ball between two teammates to get the touchdown.
The Wildcats added an insurance score on a 47-yard pass from Hughes to Ryan Rapert with 9:09 to play to seal the win.
Hughes, under pressure for much of the game, completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for 226 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Sullivan’s Gabe Dace was 20-27 for 176 yards and two scores.
On the ground, Union ran for 115 yards while Sullivan gained 176 yards.
Wyatt Birke was Union’s top rusher with 12 carries for 63 yards. Trey Ladymon, who played in the fourth quarter, had four rushes for 16 yards.
Hayden Parmenter carried three times for 12 yards. Connor Curnutte ran three times for 10 yards while Hughes had four carries for 10 yards.
Colton Morrow had one rush for three yards while Garet Walbrecht ran once for one yard.
Franky Erxleben ran 11 times for 70 yards to lead Sullivan. Gabe Dace ran three times for 30 yards and Gavin Dace had four carries for 18 yards.
Jeremiah Rodriguez hauled the ball five times for 15 yards. Bryan ran once for eight yards.
Johnathan Martin ran once for one yard and Dominic Ransom had one carry for a three-yard loss.
Burke was the game’s top receiver with six catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Rapert caught four passes for 70 yards and one touchdown.
One-catch receivers were Brenden Struebbe (17 yards), Parmenter (13), Nick D’Onofrio (eight) and Luke Koch (three).
“We were more effective through the air tonight, and at times got the running game going,” Grahl said. “The message to our kids is just to improve each week as we move toward the playoffs.”
Bryan caught five passes for 46 yards to lead Sullivan. Erxleben hauled in four catches for 17 yards. Gavin Dace had three receptions for 45 yards.
Sam Summers caught three passes for 34 yards. Martin had two grabs for 19 yards, Ransom caught two passes for 10 yards and Colton Brendel had one catch for five yards.
Colton Morrow, the reigning Four Rivers Conference defensive player of the year, led Union with seven solo tackles and seven assists.
Schrader closed with 11 total tackles while Brady Lause was next with 10.
Alex Mendenhall had five total tackles. Koch and Killian Cordia each had five.
Morrow and Schrader recovered fumbles. Conner Borgmann logged a sack.
“I can’t say enough about the defensive effort,” Grahl said. “Tonight’s game was won (at) the offensive and defensive lines. Those kids busted their tails all night. We got push on the offensive line and made some key tackles at the line of scrimmage against some big, very physical running backs. I cannot say enough about our linemen. We rotated a lot of guys in, especially on defense, and everyone did their jobs.”
Sullivan’s defensive statistics were not available at deadline.
Week 4
The Wildcats head to Pacific Friday for another Four Rivers Conference game with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Pacific is 0-3 and lost last Friday at St. Clair, 56-14. Union and Pacific have one common foe, St. Francis Borgia. The Knights beat Pacific in Week 1, 27-0, and lost to Union in Week 2, 42-20.
“Coach (Paul) Day does a fantastic job (in Pacific),” Grahl said. “You don’t become a hall of fame coach overnight. He’s been doing this for a very long time. He’s going to have his kids ready to play and we have to be ready for Pacific’s best shot.”
Sullivan takes on St. Clair (1-2, 1-0) at home Friday. The Bulldogs recorded their first win of the season last Friday, beating Pacific.
St. Clair’s losses have been to Potosi (27-14) and North County (36-32).
District standings
In district standings, Union finds itself chasing another St. Louis school.
The Wildcats have second place in Class 4 District 2 with 50.67 points. St. Mary’s (2-1) leads the way with 52.33 points.
Rounding out the district are Rockwood Summit (2-1, 48), Gateway (2-1, 36), Affton (1-2, 24), Windsor (1-2, 22.33) and Pacific (0-3, 15.33).
Sullivan continues to hold the top spot in Class 3 District 4 with 52.67 points.
Owensville (2-1, 39.33) holds second and is followed by Westminster Christian (1-2, 37.33), St. Clair (1-2, 32), St. James (1-2, 26.67), Principia with Whitfield (0-2, 15) and Salem (0-3, 13.67).