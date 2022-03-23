A pair of home runs helped Union open up an early lead and cruise to a season-opening win Saturday.
Union (1-0) picked up a victory in the first round of the Four Rivers Conference preseason baseball tournament, topping Hermann (0-1), 8-1, in Owensville.
After a bloop single to right field by Hayden Burke, Will Mentz slugged a two-run home run in the first inning to spot the Wildcats to a 2-0 advantage.
Union tallied a third run in the bottom of the second before Gavin Mabe really opened things up with a three-run bomb in the third.
The Wildcats added another run before the end of the third to make it 7-0, and then tallied one last run in the fifth.
Hermann scratched out a lone run in the top of the sixth.
“I thought our pitchers did a nice job of getting ahead of hitters and allowing our defense to make plays,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We hit the ball fairly well for the first game of the year.”
Kaden Motley started on the mound and tossed three shutout innings, striking out four batters while allowing one hit and two walks.
Alex Kuelker pitched the next three innings. He struck out four and surrendered one run on two hits.
Mentz closed out the game with a shutout frame in the seventh, striking out one.
The Wildcats recorded 10 hits in the contest.
Mentz led the way with three hits. In addition to his home run, he doubled and singled while scoring two, driving in two and stealing two bases.
Burke doubled, singled and scored.
Cooper Bailey doubled and singled with one RBI.
Coleton Anderson singled, walked, scored twice and stole two bases.
Ardell Young singled.
Motley drew a walk.
Union advanced to host St. Clair Monday in the winner’s bracket semifinals. Hermann dropped to the consolation semifinals Monday in Sullivan against New Haven.
The final round of the tournament is scheduled to be played Wednesday with Union and Sullivan each hosting two games.