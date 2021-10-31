Union will carry momentum into Saturday’s Class 3 District 4 Tournament thanks to a 4-0 victory Tuesday at Warrenton.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We had a real slow start. We seemed to be sleeping after the game with Borgia Monday. Warrenton dominated the first 40 minutes, but we were still able to muster a couple of goals to lead 2-0 at the half.”
The win ended a three-game losing streak that went back to last Saturday. It was Union’s first win since the Wildcats shut out Pacific last Thursday to secure the Four Rivers Conference title.
Union scored twice in each half on the way to the win.
Isaiah Cojocaru scored two goals, his 26th and 27th of the season, to pace the offense.
Dillon McDuffie netted a goal with an assist. His goal was the game winner.
“Dillon had a great goal hit from about 18 yards out,” Fennessey said. “He made the most of the chance. On his assist late in the first half, he played the ball to Isaiah, and Isaiah made one defender miss before shooting and getting a deflection.”
Ardell Young also scored a goal.
Eddie Luta and Donoven Sherwood both had one assist.
“Eddie has filled in at stopper, and he’s really coming on for us right now,” Fennessey said.
Cooper Bailey stopped 12 shots in net for the shutout.
“Cooper made a really nice save in the last 10 seconds to preserve the shutout,” Fennessey said. “He was there when he was called upon.”
The Wildcats are seeded fifth for the district event and will play Rolla Saturday at 4 p.m. at Capital City High School.
“Rolla will be a tough opponent,” Fennessey said. “They really match up well with us. Michael Armstrong is doing a real good job after taking over from Mike Howard, a living legend in Missouri soccer.”
The winner gets either top-seeded Rockwood Summit or No. 8 Camdenton in the semifinals Monday at 5 p.m.