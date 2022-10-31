Scoring twice in each half, the Union soccer Wildcats honored their seniors with a 4-0 home win over Warrenton Wednesday.
Scoring twice in each half, the Union soccer Wildcats honored their seniors with a 4-0 home win over Warrenton Wednesday.
“We were able to get the majority of our seniors on the stat line as well,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said.
Union ended the regular season with a 12-7 mark and will play third-seeded Parkway West (9-10-1) Saturday at Rockwood Summit in Class 3 District 2 action starting at noon.
“We like our chances against Parkway West,” Fennessey said. “We know it will be an uphill battle. We know we can be in the game and be competitive. If we can do that, maybe we can pull off the upset.”
The semifinals take place Tuesday at Rockwood Summit with the championship set for Thursday.
Union recognized its seniors, Donoven Sherwood, Jace Pipes, Ian Meyer, Will Herbst and Cooper Bailey, prior to the start of the match.
Playing at home Wednesday, it took over 33 minutes before the Wildcats broke through.
Sam Candido scored the first of his two goals.
Just under three minutes later, Pipes doubled the lead and it was 2-0 at the break.
In the 49th minute, Anthony Steel worked through the defense to score.
Candido added a second goal with 23:13 to play and Union held on for the win, 4-0.
“We were able to get Cooper the shutout, too,” Fennessey said.
Bailey stopped five shots in net.
Herbst, Meyer and Avery Young were credited with assists.
“The boys played pretty good,” Fennessey said. “We’ve been working with a lot of our focus on the midfield. If the midfielders can play well, we will have a pretty successful game. Will and Ardell Young had a pretty strong game. Avery came alive late in the first half to help out.”
Fennessey said Warrenton came out attacking the net.
“The first 15 minutes of the game, they played well,” Fennessey said. “They have speed. We took over in the second part of the first half.”
Fennessey said Sherwood played a key part in the shutout, moving back to defense to fill in for another player who was out due to illness.
The game initially had been scheduled for Tuesday, but was moved due to bad weather.
