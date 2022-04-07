Union’s baseball Wildcats kept rolling Monday, shutting out Sullivan in Four Rivers Conference action at Wildcat Ballpark, 14-0.
Union improved to 8-0 overall, 1-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan dropped to 3-3, 0-1.
After holding Sullivan in the top of the first, Union scored quickly, pushing three runs across the plate in the bottom of the first.
Union added five in the second, one in the third and five more in the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth on the run rule.
“We put together 11 hits,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We did a nice job of manufacturing runs in several different ways, while being aggressive on the bases.”
Kaden Motley and Alex Kuelker combined for the one-hit shutout.
Motley started and went 4.1 innings for the win. He allowed one hit and three walks while striking out eight Eagles.
Kuelker struck out two in the top of the fifth.
“Kaden Motley was very sharp on the mound,” Rapert said. “He threw 4.1 innings, giving up one hit while striking out eight. Alex Kuelker came in and finished the game. Our defense was solid as well.
Hayden Burke, Motley and Ardell Young each had two hits.
Conner Borgmann tripled. Marshall Gebert hit a double.
Will Mentz, Gavin Mabe and Coleton Anderson singled.
Motley, Mabe, Gebert and Cooper Bailey drew walks.
Gebert, Braden Pracht and Mentz were hit by pitches.
Ryan Rapert, Burke, Anderson and Young all stole two bases. Noah Elbert, Gebert, Motley and Noah Griffin each stole one base.
Burke, Mentz, Young and Noah Griffin scored twice.
Gebert, Anderson, Bailey, Borgmann, Rapert and Elbert scored once.
Mentz and Young each drove in two runs. Motley, Mabe, Gebert and Anderson had one RBI apiece.
The first Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll was released April 4. Five of the eight Class 5 District 3 teams were ranked, led by No. 2 Rockwood Summit. Two of the three teams not ranked were the two undefeated teams, Union and Pacific.