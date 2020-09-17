Earning its first football victory of the season proved to be twice as tough for the Union Wildcats.
Hosting Sullivan in Week 3, the Wildcats were opposed by two foes — the Eagles and the weather.
Union (1-2, 1-0) used two quick scores in the first quarter before the rains came, defeating the Eagles (0-3, 0-1), 14-0, while coping with the weather.
Union Assistant Coach Gary Vogel filled in for quarantined Head Coach Justin Grahl.
“We had a good drive there that was set up by that good play to start off the drive,” Vogel said. “They were able to finish the drive. It was an awesome way to start off the game. The team clicked on the second series also. Give Sullivan credit — they made some adjustments. Then the rain came.”
Sullivan was able to move the ball on its first drives but was unable to finish like Union did.
“That was really kind of the theme of the night,” Sullivan Head Coach Eddie Haar said. “We get things going, get a penalty and get behind the sticks. It is hard to come back from that. We can use the excuse we are young or inexperienced, but the bottom line is we have got to find a way to get better.”
The game was senior night for the Wildcats, who will travel to meet the Pacific Indians (0-2) in Week 4. Sullivan’s Week 4 game against St. Clair was postponed. St. Clair personnel are under a COVID-19 quarantine.
All the scoring was done in the first five minutes of the game. After this it was penalties, turnovers and the heavy rain that controlled the game.
The Wildcats put together two quick drives, getting scores on a one-yard run by Dalton Voss and a 25-yard run by Hughes.
The touchdown was set up by a 35-yard kickoff return by Mason Bailey and a 34-yard pass from Liam Hughes to Nick Birke on the first play from scrimmage.
Luke Koch kicked both extra points.
Stats
Offensively, the Wildcats rushed for 136 yards and passed for another 119 to gain a total of 255 yards on the night.
Hughes was 8-14 passing for 119 yards and one interception. He led the rushing attack with 65 yards and a score on 11 carries.
Nick Birke made three receptions for 67 yards.
Donovan Rutledge (29 yards), Ryan Ewald (10), Hayden Burke (10) and Colton Morrow (five) each made one catch.
Voss had 20 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown. Rutledge recorded two carries for 12 yards and Koch gained nine yards on four carries.
Sullivan totaled 23 yards passing and 127 yards rushing for the night.
Gabe Dace was 3-8 passing for 23 yards with Jason Blankenship getting two receptions for 16 yards.
Ian King led the Eagles’ rushing attack with nine carries for 46 yards, followed by Alex Goly’s 11 carries for 34 yards. Dace had five carries for 32 yards and Trey Blankenship gained 15 yards on seven carries.
Defensive stats were not available at press time.
Next Up
Union travels to Pacific (0-2) next week and Vogel said it will be a battle.
“They are improved,” said Vogel. “I have watched some film from when they played Washington and they have improved a lot. They have a new coach over there in coach (Paul) Day and he has got his kids playing hard.”
Pacific is coming off an unintended bye week after its Week 3 game at St. Clair was postponed due to St. Clair being unable to field a team as a result of COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
Sullivan was scheduled to host the Bulldogs (2-0) in Week 4, but that game has been canceled for the same reason.
Game Flow
The Eagles moved the ball out to midfield only to be set back on a bad snap that put them back to inside the 30.
On its next drive Sullivan drove down to the Union 20 and appeared to get a first down around the 11 only to have it called back to the 30 on an illegal block.
“We would be doing a pretty good job of moving the football, then boom, here comes another mental mistake,” said Haar. “That put us behind the sticks and it is just too hard to come back from that, especially with the weather the way it was.”
Vogel said penalties hurt the Wildcats early also.
“We had a couple of penalties that put us in a hole,” Vogel said. “That is kind of the old saying that those penalties are always your worst enemy. We had to overcome that and were not able to after the first two drives.”
Both teams feature young quarterbacks and like to pass. The weather forced a change in game plans.
“The weather makes a lot of adjustments for you,” Vogel said. “Even for Sullivan, they throw the ball, not as much as we do, but even for them, they had to make adjustments.”
Haar agreed that the weather forced a change in plans.
“Our game plan went out the window with all the rain that came with it,” Haar said. “You are going to battle adversity in games, and you have to find a way to overcome it. We did a little with some good drives but then mental errors held us back tonight.”
Vogel was pleased with the way his defense stepped up especially on a goal-line stand after Devyn Harmon picked off a Hughes pass and returned it to the Union two, giving the Eagles a first and goal early in fourth quarter.
“It was a pretty cool goal-line stand, wasn’t it?” Vogel asked. “They still had enough time. If they would have scored, they still had enough time to make an impact with a second score to potentially tie. I really think that made a difference. Our kids played their hearts out.”
Haar agreed that it was a crucial point of the game.
“Hats off to them,” Haar said. “They stopped us four times right there at the goal line.”
Box Score
SUL 0-0-0-0=0
UNI 14-0-0-0=14
First Quarter
UNI - Dalton Voss 1 run (Luke Koch kick) 10:51
UNI - Liam Hughes 25 run (Koch kick) 7:09
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
Rushing
Union — Hughes 11-65-1, Voss 20-50-1, Rutledge 2-12, Koch 4-9
Sullivan — King 9-46, Goly 11-34, Dace 5-32, T Blankenship 7-15
Passing
Union — Hughes 8-14-119
Sullivan — Dace 3-8-23
Receiving
Union — Birke 3-67, Rutledge 1-29, Ewald 1-10, Burke 1-10, Morrow 1-5
Sullivan — J Blankenship 2-16
Defensive statistics were not available.