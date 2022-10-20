Union’s reign of football dominance this season continued Friday night against St. James.
At home for senior night Week 8, the Wildcats (8-0, 5-0) took care of business, defeating the Tigers (2-6, 0-5) 46-0.
Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said the seniors have contributed significantly to the program.
“We have 14 seniors who have won a lot of football games, and been in a lot of big football games,” Grahl said. “They do things the right way. They’ve been the foundation of our program. They’ve been leaders since they stepped onto campus. They’ll be hard to replace, but they’ve definitely shown those younger grades what it takes to win and what it takes to be a Wildcat.”
It was Union’s second 40-plus point shutout in a row after beating Owensville (4-4, 2-3), 47-0, the week before. The team — atop the Four Rivers Conference — has outscored its opponents 341-102 this season and its most recent win clinched at least a share of the conference title for Union, though to win the outright title, the team will have to defeat Hermann (7-1, 4-1) in the last game of the season.
Right away the Wildcats came out hot against St. James.
Not only did Union score touchdowns on its first four drives, its defense held St. James to two straight three-and-outs and then two turnovers on downs. By the time the Tigers achieved a first down, they were already down, 26-0.
Union held St. James quarterback junior Cooper Harlan to 8-20 with just 64 passing yards. Coming home with two sacks as a unit, senior Luke Koch, junior Trey Ladymon, freshman Kai Matau and junior Jake Scott led the defense in tackles with two apiece. Seniors Alex Mendenhall, Colton Morrow and Jake Russell also contributed five assists apiece.
Thanks to the pressure, Harlan consistently overthrew his receivers and when he was on target, a Wildcat defender was often not far away to bat down the attempt. St. James managed just one play that gained more than 15 yards.
“The secondary had one of their better nights tonight,” Grahl said. “Very good ball skills shown throughout the secondary.”
Grahl said the pass defense will become more important during playoffs as Union sees more teams that emphasize moving the ball through the air.
Wildcat quarterback senior Liam Hughes saw the Tigers’ secondary well. He completed 12 of 18 attempts, throwing for 181 yards with two touchdowns.
Hughes said the Tiger defense was playing to cut off the deep threat.
“The St. James (defensive backs) were just bailing everything, so we had all the underneath routes, and I just flicked it out to (my receivers) and let them make some plays,” Hughes said.
Junior receiver Ryan Rapert recorded five receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Morrow totaled 48 yards on his two receptions. Senior Hayden Burke also had two catches, gaining 21 yards.
Sophomore back Hayden Parmenter got most of Union’s opportunities on the ground, gaining 59 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Wyatt Birke followed with nine rushes for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
As a unit, the Wildcats ran for 189 yards.
After the last regular season home game of his career, Hughes said it felt “almost unreal.”
“When I was walking through (my teammates after the game), I couldn’t really believe this was happening,” Hughes said. “I just remember playing football ever since third grade. I thought it would be forever until I’m a senior, finally here now.”
Nine Union ball carriers registered yardage in the game. Ladymon (16 yards) and freshmen Cayden Roesch (nine) and Christopher Voss (four) each had three carries. Koch ran twice for 14 yards, punching in Union’s fourth touchdown in the second quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Connor Curnutte also scored, running the ball in from the 11-yard line to go up 45-0 with 6:22 to go in the game.
Senior kicker Will Herbst, Koch and freshman Ryan Stowe each kicked one extra point.
Week 9
Union’s final game, its biggest of the season, will be played on the road at Hermann (7-1). If Union wins, it claims the FRC title outright. Should Hermann win, the teams will share the league title
The Bearcats escaped with a 26-19 home win against Pacific (0-8) in Week 8.
Union trounced Pacific back in September 52-14. Hermann’s only loss came Sept. 30, 6-0, against Sullivan. Earlier that month Union beat the Eagles 29-12.