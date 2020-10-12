Daniel Thwing’s hat trick propelled Union to another league win Tuesday.
Union (11-2-1, 4-0) remained perfect in Four Rivers Conference play, winning on the road at St. Clair (1-10, 0-5), 4-0.
Daniel Thwing scored two of his goals in the first half and completed the hat trick in the second half.
Union held a 3-0 halftime lead. Eddy Luta also scored for the Wildcats in the first period.
St. Clair cut the number of Union goals in half from their first meeting, but still could not score against the Wildcat defense.
“We struggled a bit the first half, allowing three goals but came out in the second half and only allowed one,” St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine said. “We played a great second half. We changed things up a little and it seemed to work.”
St. Clair goalkeeper Collin Thacker made 26 saves.
“Union broke down our defense really well early and we could never catch that one break we needed to get on a roll,” Dildine said.
Union also hosted Washington Wednesday. That game is covered elsewhere in this section. The Wildcats are next in action Tuesday at Festus, starting at 6:30 p.m.
St. Clair remains home Monday to host Washington at 5 p.m.