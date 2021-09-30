Friday was a night for firsts in Union.
By virtue of its 35-0 victory over the St. Clair Bulldogs, the Union Wildcats (5-0, 3-0) moved into first place alone at the top of the Four Rivers Conference.
“It’s a special time when you’re winning football games, but we want to keep the kids focused week to week and not look at the big picture,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “Tonight, it’s nice to go 1-0 in our minds, and we’ll let the record go behind it. We let the 4-0 go behind us, and we were just looking for the win tonight. Fortunately, we were able to get that.”
St. Clair (2-2, 1-2) suffered its first loss to Union since Sept. 21, 2018. Since that time, the Bulldogs won the 2019 and 2020 league titles.
And St. Clair became the first team this season to hold Union to under 40 points in a game.
“We did frustrate them in the first half,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “We’re a long way from executing against good people right now. We probably were in the game in the second half because they chose to run the ball, too. They converted some key fourth downs. They probably could have done anything they wanted to. That was good sportsmanship. We’ve done that, too. That’s a heck of a football team over there. We knew that coming in.”
The game was a contrast of tempos. Union was able to move down the field quickly, both through the ground and air.
St. Clair chose to grind out the game on the ground, using up every possible second to keep the ball out of Union’s hands.
“They want to keep the ball out of our offense’s hands, and they do a fantastic job of running that play clock down to one second and snapping the ball,” Grahl said. “It’s a game of turnovers, controlling the line of scrimmage and times we were able to do that tonight.”
St. Clair had its own chances to score, including fumbling a punt near the Union 20. However, Union was able to keep the Bulldogs out of the end zone.
“We’ve done that the last two weeks, which is concerning,” Robbins said about his team’s turnovers. “We’ve got to clean up the penalties and the mistakes at inopportune times. That’s part of the growing pains right now.”
Like St. Clair, Union kept the ball mainly on the ground. Union ran 38 times for 269 yards, throwing for 148 yards.
Wyatt Birke, a sophomore, saw most of the action with both Dalton Voss and Luke Koch out of action. He ran 15 times for 142 yards, including touchdowns of 25, 20 and nine yards.
“We were missing a little bit in the passing game,” Grahl said. “We missed a couple of throws early on by a couple of inches here or there. There are nights where that will happen. Having a ground game and offensive line we can lean on when we’re not as crisp in the passing game is hugely important. That’s something we’ve pushed for a couple of years here now. Tonight, we saw that happen.”
Hayden Parmenter, a freshman, was Birke’s backup, and he gained 68 yards on 15 carries.
“They’re a freshman and a sophomore who run extremely hard,” Grahl said. “They definitely do not look their age. They play like seniors. We are extremely happy to have them. Both took a huge step forward and carried the load tonight. We couldn’t be happier for it.”
Ryan Rapert ran four times for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan Ewald had a 14-yard carry, and quarterback Liam Hughes ran three times for seven yards.
Hughes completed eight of 17 pass attempts for 148 yards and one touchdown. Several of the incompletions were dropped balls.
Ewald snagged three passes for 34 yards.
Nick Birke had two receptions for 33 yards.
Kaden Motley caught one pass, but it was a big one. He scored a 68-yard touchdown late in the second quarter after breaking a tackle on the right side.
Rapert caught one pass for 13 yards, and Colton Morrow had a three-yard reception.
Wyatt Birke, Eli Bray, Killian Cordia and Kaden Motley each had two solo tackles. Bray recorded five assisted tackles. Cordia had four assists, and Wyatt Birke posted one assist.
Ewald and Motley both recovered fumbles. Morrow had a sack.
Nick D’Onofrio and Morrow each had four solo tackles. Morrow had seven assists, and D’Onofrio helped on three tackles.
St. Clair got more into its depth at quarterback. With Anthony Broeker hurt, Gabe Martinez started in the position. Jordan Rodrigue also played, completing a 13-yard pass to Carter Short.
“We played two quarterbacks tonight,” Robbins said. “We’re three deep on the depth chart. I think after that, we’re down to Dawson Husereau, who is a freshman. He played every down on defense. We played a ton of freshmen tonight. That’s going to benefit us for the future.”
St. Clair ran the ball 38 times for 193 yards. Skyler Sanders led the way with 13 carries for 85 yards.
Austin Dunn ran 10 times for 62 yards, and Cameron Simcox had 14 carries for 46 yards. Martinez had one carry for no yards.
Martinez had 10 solo tackles with five assists.
Sanders was next with six tackles and two assists.
Simcox made four tackles with two assists. Dunn made four tackles with one assist.
Michael Briscoe made St. Clair’s lone sack.
“St. Clair is a fantastic football program,” Grahl said. “They do things the right way. We were fortunate to come out with the win.”
Robbins said the team is working to be prepared for the playoffs.
“We’re just trying to get healthy and better by district time,” Robbins said.
Union heads to Warrenton (2-2) for a nonconference game next Friday.
The Warriors have won their last two games, 42-8 over St. Charles and 28-14 over St. Charles West.
Warrenton opened with losses to Wentzville Liberty, 28-14, and Troy, 72-12, before having to skip a Week 3 game against Washington.
In district standings, Union is still second in the district with 49.21 points and is chasing Vashon (5-0, 52.24).
Gateway is third with Windsor, Pacific, Affton and Confluence Prep rounding out the Class 4 District 2.
St. Clair will host St. James (1-4, 0-2) next Friday in Four Rivers Conference action.
Currently, the Bulldogs rank fourth in Class 3 District 4 currently with 33.42 points.
Priory (4-1, 43.8) leads the district with Owensville (4-1, 38.2) second. Sullivan (2-3, 33.54) is just above the Bulldogs, but the teams would flip on the head-to-head result.
Rounding out the district are Westminster Christian Academy, St. James and Salem.
“To us, it’s about lessons and growing and not that fixed mindset kids seem to have these days,” Robbins said. “I would like to see how much we grow throughout the season. This year is fun because it’s different than it has been the last couple of seasons. We’re inexperienced. They’re a fun bunch to coach. We just have to roll our sleeves up and keep working.”
Box Score
StC — 0-0-0-0=0
UNI — 13-8-0-14=35
First Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 25 run (Will Herbst kick), 9:57
UNI — Birke 20 run (kick failed), 2:21
Second Quarter
UNI — Kaden Motley 68 pass from Liam Hughes (Colton Morrow pass from Hughes), 1:47
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Birke 9 run (Herbst kick), 9:00
UNI — Ryan Rapert 6 run (Herbst kick), 5:12