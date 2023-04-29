Conner Borgmann’s RBI single in the third inning was the difference.
Conner Borgmann’s RBI single in the third inning was the difference.
Union (12-7) won at home Tuesday against the St. Louis homeschool Patriots (20-7), 1-0.
Kasey Griffin and Klay Muser pitched the shutout for the Wildcats.
Griffin fired 6.1 innings and struck out five. He allowed four hits and hit two batters before exiting in the seventh due to MSHSAA imposed pitch count limitations.
“It was just a good high school ballgame,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “Both teams played error free and both pitchers threw well. Kasey mixed up his pitches nicely and was able to keep hitters off balance. It was a quality win against a good team.”
Muser got the final two outs without allowing a baserunner and earned the save.
Borgmann had two of Union’s five hits in the outing.
Connor Curnutte doubled and scored the only run.
Will Mentz and Hayden Burke each singled.
Gavin Mabe and Curnutte each drew a walk.
Borgmann, Mentz and Burke all stole one base.
Ethan Cortez pitched five one-run innings for the Patriots, striking out four. He allowed four hits and two walks.
Leo Skaggs pitched the sixth inning, striking out two and surrendering one hit.
The Patriots’ hits were four singles, two off the bat of Logan Stewart and one apiece from Johnathan Dickmann and Zach Ward.
Union hosted Hermann Thursday in Four Rivers Conference play. The Wildcats next have a makeup game Tuesday at St. Clair at 4:30 p.m.
