Operating with a numerical advantage for the full match, the Union soccer Wildcats shut out St. Clair Tuesday at Stierberger Stadium, 8-0.
The win allowed Union to improve to 7-2 overall, 2-0 in the Four Rivers Conference. St. Clair dropped to 0-10 overall, 0-3 in the league.
“We were fortunate enough to move kids around and get them playing positions they were not used to playing,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said.
The Bulldogs started the game with 10 players and later had to go to just nine after an injury.
“We played 40 minutes last night with nine players,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said. “We hung in there as well as we could and got some scoring chances that went wide of the mark.”
Fennessey credited the Bulldogs.
“Those guys worked extremely hard and didn’t give up,” Fennessey said. “They were doing their best with the situation. For sure, they are making strides.”
Union scored six times in the opening half and added two more goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half as the game finished near the hour mark.
Cooper Bailey played the first half in net for the Wildcats, stopping one shot. Ian Meyer made one save in his 20 minutes.
Nathan Bess recorded 12 saves for St. Clair.
“Once we get our first win, I think it’s going to change a lot of things for us,” Rego said. “The boys are still playing their hearts out.”
Ardell Young was the game’s top scorer, netting two of the Union goals.
Will Herbst and Jace Pipes each had one goal and two assists.
Bailey, Bradley Scott, Donoven Sherwood and Peyton Stowe each scored once.
Many of the scorers normally are defenders.
“We had some players get their first-ever goals, like Peyton Stowe and Bradley Scott,” Fennessey said. “Cooper Bailey, our goalkeeper, ended the game on a nice cut to the top of the box and a top-shelf shot over the goalkeeper.”
Noah Elbert, Dillon McDuffie and Meyer added assists.
“Ian Meyer really worked to set up his teammates,” Fennessey said.