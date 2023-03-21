Breaking through with five runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Union baseball Wildcats were able to move past St. James Friday in the opening round of the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament in Sullivan, 8-1.
The game was scoreless prior to Union’s five-run fourth. The Wildcats added another run in the fifth. St. James scored once in the sixth, but Union added two more runs and closed it out in the seventh.
“I thought our pitching was solid and really the key to the game,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “Nick D’Onofrio struck out 10 with no walks and one hit in 4 innings,” Rapert said. “Ardell Young struck out five with two walks and two hits in three innings.”
With 15 of the 21 St. James outs coming through strikeouts, that made things easier for the Union fielders, who played error-free baseball. St. James made three errors.
Offensively, Union had 10 hits with D’Onofrio getting two. Hayden Burke tripled. Cooper Bailey, Will Mentz, Braden Pracht, Conner Borgmann, Connor Curnutte, Aaron Sterner and Karson Eads each singled.
Burke walked. Bailey was hit by a pitch. D’Onofrio stole a base.
Curnutte and Mentz logged sacrifice flies.
D’Onofrio scored two runs. Bailey, Mentz, Pracht, Burke, Borgmann and Curnutte scored once.
Bailey, Mentz, Burke, Borgmann, D’Onofrio, Curnutte and Sterner drove in one run apiece.
“We hit some balls hard early in the game but left too many runners stranded,” Rapert said. “Credit to the St. James kid (Aiden Moffet), because he was moving the ball around and throwing his curveball for a strike,” Rapert said. “We did end with 10 hits but it took us a while to get going. I thought we played clean defensively and did a nice job of being aggressive on the bases.”
Union played Sullivan in the semifinals Monday. That story is elsewhere in this section.
The final round is scheduled for Wednesday.