Finding enough offense to hold off a persistent Lutheran South squad, the Union boys basketball Wildcats advanced to the Union Tournament semifinals Tuesday with a 62-56 win.
“You can’t win two unless you win one,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We’re trying to get a streak and get some momentum going here.”
Simmons said the win met a goal.
“We got what we wanted,” Simmons said. “We wanted to get to the winners’ side of that bracket and get the chance to go to the championship in our own gym.”
The third-seeded Wildcats (9-8) face No. 2 St. Francis Borgia Regional Friday in the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m.
“We get a great challenge with Borgia,” Simmons said. “I thought they played their hearts out tonight. It will be good for us.”
Lutheran South (1-15) faced Pacific in the consolation semifinals Thursday.
Simmons said Lutheran South was better than its record indicated.
“They played really hard,” Simmons said. “They play a tough schedule. They hit shots. You’ve got to give them credit.
“At times, we didn’t play very hard and we watched the game happen in front of us,” he said. “When we do that, we’re not very good. We’ve got to be aggressive, see the next pass, rotate and fly around.”
Union led after one quarter, 12-8, and at the half, 29-20. The Wildcats were up after three quarters, 43-38.
“When we execute what we want to execute defensively, they didn’t get those things,” Simmons said. “We have to be proactive. When we’re the aggressor, we play better.”
Union took care of business at the free-throw line, hitting 18 of 26 for the game. The Wildcats were 13-20 in the fourth quarter alone.
Four Wildcats reached double digits in scoring. Matthew Seely and Collin Gerdel tied for the scoring lead with 15 points apiece.
Kaden Motley knocked down a trio of three-point baskets and scored 12 points.
Ryan Rapert added 10 points and was perfect at the free-throw line, going 4-4.
Hayden Parmenter netted six points. Tanner Hall added three while Karson Eads scored one point.
“I thought when Hayden and Karson came in there at the end of the third period, we went on a run and they were the reason. They immediately got deflections and plays. They made a difference. They took advantage of their opportunity.”
Peyton Hunt led the Lancers with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Hunt knocked down one three-point basket.
“Hurt is a big boy who can move, shoot and finish well,” Simmons said.
Chris Lind burned the Wildcats for four three-point baskets and 12 points. The team hit eight three-point shots for the game, but nobody else had more than one.
“Lind is a shooter,” Simmons said. “He was able to get some looks.”
Mason Arnold was next with eight points.
Jake Offermann came off the bench to score four points. Cole Buscher and Collin Akerson had three points apiece.
Lutheran South went 4-7 from the free-throw line.