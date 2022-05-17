Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.