Exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Union baseball Wildcats capped the regular season with a home win over De Soto Wednesday, 14-4.
“We swung the bats well, compiling 16 hits,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “I thought it was a nice bounce back game for us, especially heading into the district.”
Union ended its regular season at 18-1 while De Soto dropped to 8-13.
The Wildcats are seeded third for the Class 5 District 2 Tournament and will host No. 6 Rockwood Summit Monday at 4:30 p.m. to start the postseason.
“I would think that we have one of the tougher districts in the state,” Rapert said. “I think anyone could beat anyone. The top seeds will host the first two rounds with the championship being played at Chaminade. It is exciting to host the first round.”
The Wildcats, coming off their first loss of the season Tuesday at Pacific, needed a little time to stabilize in this game. De Soto opened with a three-run first inning and added another run in the second.
Union scored two runs in the second and two more in the third to tie it.
Then came the big inning. Union pushed eight runs across the plate in the fourth and ended it early with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Union brought out the bats, outhitting De Soto by a 15-3 margin. Each team made one error.
Gavin Mabe had the biggest Union hit, a home run. He ended the game with two hits along with Will Mentz, Kaden Motley, Coleton Anderson and Conner Borgmann.
Ardell Young, Marshall Gebert, Cooper Bailey, Ryan Rapert and Hayden Burke each had one hit. Anderson, Gebert and Rapert doubled. Young, Mabe, Gebert, Bailey, Anderson, Borgmann and Burke walked.
Anderson and Motley were hit by pitches.
Mentz, Young, Anderson, Rapert and Aaron Sterner each stole one base.
Bailey and Anderson each scored three times. Young crossed the plate twice.
Mentz, Motley, Mabe, Sterner, Noah Griffin and Rapert scored once.
Borgmann ended with four RBIs. Mabe drove in three. Rapert had two RBIs.
Young, Mentz and Motley each ended with one RBI.
Alex Kuelker started for Union and went two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on one hit, two walks and two hit batters.
Gebert was next to the hill and he went 3.2 innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. Gebert whiffed five Dragons.
Burke pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, striking out one.
“Alex Kuelker had some trouble finding his control and walked some batters and hit a few batters early, to give De Soto an early lead,” Pat Rapert said. “Alex tried to battle through it, but just could not get into a rhythm. Marshall Gebert came in and did a good job on the mound.”
Chase McAllister had two hits for De Soto, including a double.
Caleb Coleman also doubled.
Ethan Patterson drew two walks. Colton Fischer and Seven Woelich were hit by pitches.
De Soto used four pitchers, Cody DeClue, Nate Siebert, Fischer and Ethan Clark. Siebert took the loss.