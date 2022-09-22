The Wildcats came out with guns blazing in Week 4.
Senior quarterback Liam Hughes threw for five touchdowns in the first half to help keep Union’s unblemished record (4-0, 2-0) intact with a 52-14 win at Pacific (0-4, 0-2).
Union ran up a 28-0 lead before Pacific was able to answer with its lone score of the first half early in the second period.
The Wildcats led, 21-0, after one quarter, 42-7 at the half and 45-7 at the end of the third.
“We definitely led through the air tonight,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “I thought the offensive line did a good job in pass protection, the receivers did a good job getting open and Liam did a good job getting them the football. Tonight, (Pacific was) doing a good job of taking away the run early in the first half, so we went to the air game and it was working.”
Pacific scored on a long passing play from freshman quarterback Seth Stack, who while under pressure connected with Colton Kossuth on a screen pass for a 65-yard score.
The Indians threatened on other possessions in the first half, twice turning the ball over on downs inside the red zone.
“We had one great drive down the field and three other drives, one that stalled out about the 40-yard line and two that were inside the 10 — one was at the four,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “We had opportunities to make plays down there and didn’t. You’ve got to make plays against a team like this.”
Immediately after Kossuth’s touchdown, the Indians nearly had a big momentum swing as a backward pass from Hughes to Parker Schrader was recovered by Pacific deep in Union territory, but ruled an incompletion rather than a fumble.
Union struck for two more passing scores in the final minute of the half, ensuring that the clock would not be Pacific’s friend in the second half.
Schrader came away with an interception between those two scores to make the last score before the half possible.
Statistics
Hughes ended the game 15-21 passing for 339 yards and five scores. He completed touchdown passes to four different receivers.
Connor Curnutte reprieved Hughes behind center in the second half. He was 2-2 passing for 40 yards.
Colton Morrow made five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Hayden Burke caught five passes for 89 yards and a score.
Ryan Rapert gained 87 yards on two catches and scored twice.
Ethan Curnutte grabbed two catches for 40 yards.
Garett Walbrecht caught a 36-yard touchdown.
Luke Koch made one catch for 24 yards.
Brenden Struebbe caught one pass for nine yards.
On the ground, Union gained 178 yards on 32 carries.
Wyatt Birke (46 yards) was the leading rusher on two carries.
Other rushers included Trey Ladymon (six carries, 31 yards), Rapert (one, 27), Hayden Parmenter (four, 23, one touchdown), Christopher Voss (five, 23), Morrow (one, 16), Cayden Roesch (two, seven), Malachi Frazier (one, six), Luke Koch (one, four), Schrader (one, three), William Duffer (five, two, one touchdown), Connor Curnutte (two, -5) and Hughes (one, -5).
Will Herbst, the Union kicker, was 6-6 in extra-point attempts and also connected on a 35-yard field goal.
“You never know when you’re going to need one of those and we trust Will,” Grahl said. “He does a fantastic job, both on the soccer field and out here, helping us kick. All the faith in the world to him, and when we call his number we know he’s going to do a great job.”
Koch posted 12 total tackles in the contest.
Morrow was in on 10 stops.
Other tacklers included Burke (seven), Alex Mendenhall (five), Killian Cordia (four), Ladymon (four), Rapert (four), Schrader (four), Frazier (three), Duffer (two), Nick D’Onofrio (two), Markus Sansom (two), Carter Schell (two), Brady Lause (one), Herbst (one), Anthony Robinson (one), Hayden Harker (one), Ethan Curnutte (one) and Brody Sitzes (one).
Stack was 11-25 passing under center for the Indians, throwing for 204 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He ran six times for 40 yards.
“Seth is going to be a really good football player,” Day said. “He can make about any throw. He’s a tough kid and an accurate kid. At his age, playing a state-ranked team, he threw for good yardage tonight and threw some tight-windowed balls. We’ve just got get everybody playing a little more consistent than what we did.”
Weston Kulick grabbed six passes for 109 yards and a score.
Kossuth’s 65-yard score was his only reception. He was the team’s leading rusher with 104 yards on 20 carries.
Bryce Brick caught two passes for 23 yards.
Jaden Thomas made one catch for six yards.
Izach Reeder hauled in one catch for one yard.
Arion Echols rushed for 16 yards on four carries.
Raidon Fowler carried twice for 13 yards.
Pacific’s defensive statistics were not available at print deadline.
Week 5
League play will continue for both teams this coming Friday. Both venture out on the road.
Union goes to St. Clair (2-2) where the Bulldogs are winners of back-to-back contests over Pacific, 56-14, and Sullivan, 27-14.
The Wildcats and Bulldogs have evenly divided the last eight meetings with four wins apiece. Union shut out St. Clair at Stierberger Stadium in 2021, 35-0.
Pacific travels to Sullivan (2-2) in Week 5. Both teams have been on the losing end against Union and St. Clair the past two weeks.
Sullivan had a dominant start to the year, defeating Northwest (0-4), 34-7, and De Soto (1-3), 38-0.
The Eagles won, 55-26, at Pacific last year and have taken the win in three of the last four encounters.
District
Both Union and Pacific are assigned to Class 4 District 2.
St. Mary’s (3-1) leads the district with 53.67 points.
Rockwood Summit (3-1) currently holds the No. 2 seed at 48.17 points.
Union ranks third at 46.67 points.
Pacific is looking up from seventh place with 15.33 points.
Rounding out the district are Gateway (3-1, 37.33), Windsor (2-2, 27.73) and Affton (1-3, 20.17).
Box Score
UNI - 21+21+3+7=52
PAC - 0+7+0+7=14
First Quarter
UNI - Hayden Burke 59 pass from Liam Hughes (Will Herbst kick), 11:30
UNI - Ryan Rapert 72 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 7:25
UNI - Hayden Parmenter 13 run (Herbst kick), 4:37
Second Quarter
UNI - Garet Walbrecht 40 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 10:49
PAC - Colton Kossuth 65 pass from Seth Stack (Kossuth kick), 10:38
UNI - Colton Morrow 18 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 0:41.9
UNI - Rapert 15 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 0:06.8
Third Quarter
UNI - Herbst 35 field goal, 3:31
Fourth Quarter
UNI - Warren Duffer 1 run (Ryan Stowe kick), 6:48
PAC - Weston Kulick 35 pass from Stack (Kossuth kick), 4:35