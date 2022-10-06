Union’s football Wildcats gave their fans something to celebrate Friday for homecoming.
Union (6-0) scored early and often in a 55-14 win over Warrenton (1-5) at Stierberger Stadium.
“We were able to limit distractions and get a win on homecoming,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “It’s huge for our kids, huge for our school and huge for our community. It’s absolutely something to be proud of and to build on for next week.”
It took 1:14 for Union to drive down the field and take the lead, and it didn’t relinquish it for the rest of the game.
After Warrenton cut it to a one-point game, 7-6, with 8:25 to go in the first quarter, it took Union 2:37 of game time to add to the lead.
Hayden Burke’s 25-yard run around left end was the first of seven consecutive Union touchdowns, which put the game out of reach.
“They’re dangerous,” Grahl said. “They’re able to make a lot of plays really quickly. It was nerve-wracking halftime. We pushed the kids to finish the right way, and fortunately, they did.”
Warrenton got a consolation score with 2:06 left in the game, cutting the final deficit to 55-14.
While Union held a 42-6 lead at the intermission, the game was closer than the score seemed. Warrenton was moving the ball, but Union was holding firm. The Wildcats took advantage. For the game, six different players scored touchdowns. Burke and Trey Ladymon each scored twice. Wyatt Birke, Hayden Parmenter, Colton Morrow and Ryan Rapert each scored once for Union.
Union had a balanced offense, passing for 280 yards and rushing for 258.
Liam Hughes completed 10 of 12 attempts for 246 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Connor Curnutte completed three of four chances for 34 yards.
Nine different players caught passes.
Morrow had three catches for 77 yards and a score.
Nick D’Onofrio caught two passes for 44 yards. Burke had two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Luke Koch set up the first touchdown with a 48-yard reception. Rapert caught one pass for 34 yards.
Brenden Strubbe caught a pass for 14 yards while Garet Walbrecht had a catch for 12 yards.
Braden Pracht had one catch for eight yards and Birke caught a pass for three yards.
Parmenter was the top rusher with 70 yards on nine carries.
Ladymon ran 11 times for 61 yards and two scores.
Birke had 13 carries for 50 yards and one touchdown.
Rapert had two carries for 29 yards and a score.
Burke ran once for a 25-yard touchdown.
Hughes kept the ball seven times for 13 yards. Christopher Voss had three carries for three yards.
One-carry runners were Carter Schell (five yards), Conner Atkins (two), Brody Sitzes (two) and Zach Voss.
“We spread the ball around well,” Grahl said. “A lot of our older guys made a lot of big plays, especially early in the first half. It was an exciting night for them.”
Koch and Morrow intercepted passes.
Kai Matau and Jake Russell each had one sack.
Morrow had six total tackles. Matau and Ladymon each had five. Pracht, Burke and Koch had four total tackles.
“We mixed in a couple of different things and the kids were able to adjust,” Grahl said. “We were able to get a couple of different personnel groupings onto the field. Those are things we’re going to need in the playoffs, so it was nice to have to use those tonight. Hat’s off to Warrenton. They have a balanced attack and they definitely forced us to do some different things to defend them.”
Warrenton had two highlights. The first was Mason Thompson’s 75-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Blondin.
The second was the rushing performance of freshman Elias McPike for Warrenton’s final touchdown.
Week 7
The Warrenton game was Union’s final sojourn from Four Rivers Conference competition. The Wildcats conclude the regular season with games at Owensville, at home against St. James and at Hermann.
“Owensville’s a tough place to win,” Grahl said. “We’re going to have to have a unbelievable week of practice, or we just won’t get it done.”
After Friday, Union is alone at the top of the FRC standings. The Wildcats are 3-0 with St. Clair second at 3-1. Hermann and Owensville both are 2-1.
Owensville (4-2) held on to beat winless Pacific last Friday, 22-12.
Owensville has played one other common opponent so far, Warrenton. Owensville won in overtime during Week 3, 12-6.
Owensville’s losses have been to Eldon, 27-26, and Hermann, 38-16.
Besides Warrenton and Pacific, Owensville has defeated Cuba and St. James.
District
While Union is the only undefeated team in the Class 4 District 2, it is third in the district standings with 47.5 points.
St. Mary’s (5-1, 52) and Rockwood Summit (5-1, 50.85) still are above Union.
Gateway (3-3, 33.17) holds fourth while Windsor (3-3, 29), Affton (2-4, 24.5) and Pacific (0-6, 14.83) round out the standings.
Box Score
WAR — 6-0-0-8 = 14
UNI — 21-21-7-6 = 55
First Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 1 run (Will Herbst kick), 10:46
WAR — Mason Thompson 75 pass from Charlie Blondin (kick failed), 8:25
UNI — Hayden Burke 25 run (Herbst kick), 5:48
UNI — Burke 31 pass from Liam Hughes (Herbst kick), 1:42
Second Quarter
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 21 run (Herbst kick), 11:54
UNI — Colton Morrow 33 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 9:59
UNI — Ryan Rapert 16 run (Herbst kick), 4:44
Third Quarter
UNI — Trey Ladymon 3 run (Herbst kick), 7:30
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Ladymon 3 run (kick failed), 10:49
WAR — Elias McPike 2 run (Colton Brosenne run), 2:06