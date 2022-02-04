Collin Gerdel knocked down two free throws with 15.7 seconds left in overtime Saturday, lifting the Union Wildcats over Washington for third place in the Union Boys Basketball Tournament, 69-67.
“It was a complete team effort late, I thought,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “A lot of guys made a big contribution there.”
Washington Head Coach Grant Young felt his team played hard.
“Our kids did a great job,” Young said. “It’s heartbreaking when you lose a game like that.”
Union (10-9) trailed for most of the game. Washington (8-11) led one quarter, 15-10. The Blue Jays were up at the half, 29-24, although Union briefly led late in the quarter.
Washington extended the lead to as much as 13 points in the second half before Union trimmed it to 49-40 after three quarters.
With 1:56 to play, Washington held a 12-point lead, 58-56, and seemed to have a hand on the third-place plaque.
“It showed a lot for our kids to not quit at that moment,” Simmons said. “There was a time where we very easily could have folded and thrown in the towel. I thought we got relentless for 2.5 minutes and they couldn’t get a breath. They just kept coming. Guys made plays and we trusted each other.”
Young said the Blue Jays had the game all but won.
“We were up 12 late in the fourth quarter and we turned the ball over,” Young said. “Credit to their pressure. We didn’t box out and gave them extra chances. That hurts you in end-of-game situations.”
Young said turnovers and rebounds were keys to the game.
“We did a lot of things late in the game,” Young said. “In the first half, we only turned the ball over four times. Late in the second half and in overtime, we didn’t take care of the ball and turned it over, which led to points off turnovers. We gave up offensive rebounds. The two biggest ones led up to fouling Gerdel and he made them after we fouled. That capped it off for them.”
However, Union rallied. Ryan Rapert knocked down a three-point shot and he scored eight points in a row.
Gerdel scored with 29.3 seconds to play, cutting the gap to two points, 58-56.
After a Kaden Motley steal, Gerdel scored with 3.8 seconds to play, tying the game at 58-58.
Washington’s Sam Paule had a shot from about halfcourt at the buzzer, but the ball missed and it went into overtime.
Washington took the lead on four Todd Bobo free throws, but Union wasn’t done. Matthew Seely hammered in two three-point baskets. Kaner Young replied with a three for the Blue Jays, but Seely’s third three-point shot gave Union a 67-65 lead with 1:20 to play.
Chase Merryman hit a pair of free throws when Seely fouled out with 1:00 to play, tying it again, 67-67. And, that’s how it stood until Gerdel stepped to the line.
Seely led Union in scoring with 21 points. He hit five three-point baskets with three of those coming in overtime.
Motley scored 16 points while Rapert and Gerdel each closed with 12.
Tanner Hall netted four points while Ozzie Smith and Liam Hughes each ended with two.
Union had nine three-point shots and went 8-16 from the free-throw line.
“This is a big win,” Simmons said. “We haven’t won these games this year, where we’ve fought like crazy to overcome a deficit. To get one tonight, hopefully, we can keep that moving forward.”
Bobo was Washington’s leading scorer with 15 points. He went 6-7 from the free-throw line and hit one three-point basket.
Mark Hensley scored 13 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Paule hit four three-point shots for his 12 points. As a team, the Blue Jays had 10 threes.
Kaner Young netted 11 points with three three-point baskets.
Merryman finished the game with 10 points.
Adyn Kleinheider finished the game with six points.
“I thought we took the ball hard to the basket,” Grant Young said. “Adyn gave us a chance late. He hit the floor and I don’t know how he did that on his own.”
Washington went 13-19 from the free-throw line.
“Both teams deserved to win that game,” Grant Young said. “Both teams played hard and wanted to win out of the tournament after losing last night. Credit to Coach Simmons in pulling his guys together after we had the lead for most of the game. You have to play four quarters and we didn’t.”
Washington came into the tournament missing several top players. Each game, the Blue Jays had a different roster as players returned to the lineup.
“We’re trusting in one another,” Grant Young said. “That makes it more fun to coach.”
It was the third meeting between the two teams. Union won the season opener at the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, 75-55. Washington won the regular season game at Blue Jay Gym Nov. 30, 59-58.