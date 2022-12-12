This one did not get away.
Union raced past Farmington at home Wednesday, 71-53, to improve to 4-1 on the season.
“I was proud of our kids,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I thought we really battled. We were able to do what we wanted to do tonight. It’s always good to come out and execute a game plan. I think our kids did a really good job controlling the pace and taking good shots. I thought we took good shots and were aggressive while reading the traps and seals. I thought we did a lot of good things tonight.”
Farmington fell to 1-3.
Last year, the Wildcats ventured to St. Francois County and fell to the Knights, 72-70, despite leading for most of the game.
“They’re traditionally strong,” Simmons said. “Any time you can beat them, it’s a good thing. I thought tonight we were able to come out and enforce what we wanted to do. That’s exciting to see as a coach.”
Union closes out 2022 with four more games, including a pair of Four Rivers Conference contests.
The Wildcats play Friday at Warrenton before going to St. James Tuesday.
Union then hosts Pacific next Friday, Dec. 16, before playing Illini West (Carthage, Illinois) at John A. Logan Community College Saturday, Dec. 17.
In Wednesday’s game, Union led 16-9 through one quarter and 44-24 at the half. It was 69-44 after three quarters.
“It gets really weird in those situations where you’re up by 25,” Simmons said. “It got sloppy at times. I think we kept playing hard. That’s one thing we can count on night in and night out.”
Junior Ryan Rapert led the Wildcats with 18 points. He went 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Junior Kieran Wors scored 15 points. He hit one of three from the free-throw line.
Junior Ozzie Smith knocked down four three-point shots, three in the first quarter, for his 12 points.
Senior Liam Hughes closed with nine points and was 1-2 from the free-throw stripe.
Sophomore Hayden Parmenter netted nine points with one three-point shot. He was 2-4 from the stripe.
Junior Gavin Mabe scored four points while going 2-3 from the free-throw line.
Senior Will Herbst hit a three-point basket.
Union hit six three-point shots and went 10-16 from the free-throw line.
Union players earned eight and-one (basket plus foul for extra free-throw) chances, converting on four of them. Farmington had one, which it made.
“That comes from playing strong at the rim and we were making a point of getting to the rim,” Simmons said. “There were a lot of good things. We weren’t settling for threes and that creates the opportunities for and-ones.”
Logan Schaupert scored 10 points while going 7-7 from the free-throw line. He also had a three-point shot.
Cannon Roth was next with nine points, including a three-point basket. He was 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Cooper Tripp contributed eight points and was 2-5 from the free-throw line.
Tatem Tinsley scored eight points with a three-point basket. He was 1-2 from the line.
Braydon Berry scored six points.
Justus Boyer scored four points, going 2-4 from the stripe.
Sam Woodson netted three points, making his lone free throw.
Layton Tinnin knocked down a three-point basket for his scoring.
The Knights were 17-23 from the free-throw line and hit four three-point baskets.
Simmons said there are areas which need work.
“We’ve got to block out better,” Simmons said. “That’s our big deficiency right now. If we can clean that up, I think we’re going in the right direction.”