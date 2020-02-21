Wildcats Qualify Seven
By Bill Battle
Missourian Sports Editor
Scoring 121.5 points, the Union boys wrestling Wildcats made their presence felt in Farmington.
Union finished third in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 standings, and qualified seven boys for the state meet.
Qualifiers were David Clark (220), Jacob Nowak (160), Ryder Kuenzel (170), Carter Sickmeier (138), Connor Ward (285), Dominick Beine (106), and Sam Inman (113).
They’ll join Jaiden Powell (187), who last week became Union’s first-ever girls wrestling state qualifier, at this week’s MSHSAA Championships in Columbia.
Clark was Union’s lone champion, but he had to go the distance in two of his bouts. After pinning Elijah Williams of Festus in 1:17 in the quarterfinals, Clark won a 3-1 decision over Farmington’s Rothman Harris and a 3-2 decision over Washington’s Chris Griesenauer.
Clark enters the state meet at 42-5 on the season.
Two Wildcats, Nowak and Kuenzel, each finished second.
Nowak had a first-round match Friday, pinning Hillsboro’s Nicholas Green in 1:17. He then pinned Cape Girardeau Central’s Cameren Walley in 1:31.
In the semifinals, Nowak pinned Kameren Brooks in 2:43. Windsor’s Dominic Pona pinned Nowak in the title bout in 1:08.
Nowak carries a 14-11 record into the state meet.
Kuenzel won an 11-1 major decision over Cape Central’s Mason Diamond to open the event and then pinned North County’s Anthony Wilson in 4:32.
In the semifinals, Kuenzel won an 11-3 major decision over Kael Krause of Farmington. Luke Shaver of Festus decisioned Kuenzel in the title bout, 7-2.
Kuenzel is 30-6 heading to Columbia.
Sickmeier and Ward each placed third.
Sickmeier pinned Washington’s Timmy Boehlein in the quarterfinals in 0:59, but lost to Farmington’s drew Felker in the semifinals, 4-1.
Bouncing back, Sickmeier pinned Cole Ewing of Webster Groves in 0:47, before pinning Jeremiah Johnson of Cape Central in the third-place match in 1:12.
Sickmeier is 29-9 going to the state meet.
Ward decisioned Hillsboro’s Jordan Jarvis in the quarterfinals, 6-2. In the semifinals, De Soto’s Landon Porter, undefeated on the season, pinned Ward in 0:32.
Ward came back to knock out Farmington’s Clayron Barber by a 6-4 decision. He then pinned Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer in 0:55.
Ward is 29-10 going to the state meet.
Beine finished fourth, but needed overtime to reach the medal round.
Beine opened Friday with a 14-6 major decision over Sikeston’s Jacob Leavitt, but then lost by a 0:33 pin to Hillsboro’s Gavin Alexander.
In the consolation semifinals, Beine won in overtime against Washington’s Devon Deckelman, 6-4. Competing for third place, Beine was pinned by Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty in 2:48.
Beine is 32-14 going to the state meet.
Inman won a 7-4 decision over Hillsboro’s Aidan Haggard to start the event before losing a 5:30 pin to Farmington’s Dayton Boyd in the semifinals.
Inman made the medal round with a 10-6 decision over Sikeston’s Eddie Foster, but lost to Haggard in the third-place bout by a pin in 4:50.
Inman is 28-10 going to Columbia.
Ending the season in Farmington were Hunter Garrett (126), Elias Neely (132), Gabe Hoekel (145), Bowen Ward (152), and Jim Talley (195).
Hoekel (23-10) lost in the third round of wrestlebacks. He opened with an 11-3 major decision over Hillsboro’s Raymund Barnett before losing an 11-4 decision to North County’s Jordan Borseth.
Returning Saturday, Hoekel won a 21-5 technical fall over Cape Central’s Jamourian Grimsley before dropping an 8-4 decision to Windsor’s Seth Winkelmann.
Bowen Ward (25-22) lost his quarterfinal bout before winning 7-4 over Sikeston’s Devyn Tinsley. He was knocked out by Washington’s Louis Obermark by a pin in 0:36.
Garrett (13-21) lost both contested matches, falling out of the event with a pin by Pacific’s Kenny Thompson Saturday in 4:33.
Neely (5-30) was pinned in his opener and lost a 16-0 technical fall to Pacific’s Warren Fiedler in the next match.
Talley (7-17) lost both of his matches Friday.