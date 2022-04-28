Hayden Burke hurled a four-hit shutout Saturday afternoon as the Union baseball Wildcats blew past Waynesville at the Trojan Sports Complex in Potosi, 10-0.
“Hayden came out and was very efficient on the mound,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We were able to manufacture some runs in various ways.”
Besides the four hits, Burke allowed one walk and one hit batter. He struck out seven Tigers.
Offensively, the Wildcats had seven hits, including two doubles. Union drew six walks and had two batters hit by pitches four times. Waynesville aided Union’s cause with six errors.
Union scored single aces in the first and second innings before adding five more in the third. The Wildcats ended the game on the run rule with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Kaden Motley and Gavin Mabe each had two hits. Mabe doubled. He also came up with a huge catch of a foul ball near the Waynesville dugout, adjusting at the last second to a shift in the ball’s trajectory due to wind.
Will Mentz also doubled. Conner Borgmann and Ardell Young singled.
Borgmann walked twice. Mabe, Marshall Gebert, Coleton Anderson and Young each walked once.
Burke was hit by pitches three times. Mabe also was hit by a pitch.
Aaron Sterner and Motley stole three bases apiece. Young and Burke had two steals. Borgmann, Gebert, Hunter Kleekamp, Ryan Rapert and Anderson stole one base apiece.
Burke, Mentz, Motley, Gebert, Anderson, Borgmann, Young, Sterner, Kleekamp and Rapert each scored once.
Young drove in two runs. Mentz, Mabe, Anderson and Cooper Bailey each drove in one run.
Union played a second game against Potosi later in the afternoon. That is in a separate article.