Four different Union Wildcats ran for touchdowns Friday, spoiling the home opener for the St. Francis Borgia Knights, 42-20.
“Just with the weather the way it is, we were just trying to take what the defense gave us,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “Our running backs ran extremely hard tonight.”
Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said his team played well.
“Union knew they were in a ballgame,” Gildehaus said. “They won and they’re a very good, well-coached team. Last year, they beat us 47-0. We didn’t even score. This year, we were in it. We got better and competed against a team that has athletes. Their running backs run low and they run hard.”
Union (2-0) got running touchdowns from Wyatt Birke, Liam Hughes, Hayden Parmenter and Luke Koch during the game.
While weather conditions at Bank of Washington Field favored the rushing attack, Union was able to move the ball in other ways. Hughes threw for one touchdown and Ryan Rapert returned an interception for a touchdown. Gildehaus indicated that score, which made it 28-14 with 3:18 left in the third quarter, forced his team to play more urgently to have a chance.
Borgia didn’t back down against Union. The Knights scored three touchdowns starting with a one-yard rush in the final five seconds of the first half.
Quarterback Koen Zeltmann, who ran for that score, found Nathan Kell for a 34-yard strike with 7:04 to play in the third quarter, cutting Union’s lead to 21-14.
However, Union scored the next three touchdowns to advance the lead to 42-14 before the Knights got a final score by Hayden Wolfe with 2:55 to play.
“They got the better of us,” Gildehaus said. “You shake their hands and move on.”
Bank of Washington Field was completed earlier in the week and it held up through rain showers throughout the game, including heavier rain near the end of the game.
“Credit goes to the administration and Mr. (Matt) Schutte,” Gildehaus said. “I can’t thank them enough. This is the finest and best looking-facility around here.”
For the game, Union outgained the Knights, 435 yards to 245.
Union ran 52 times for 375 yards and passed for 60.
Borgia picked up 84 yards on the ground and threw for 161.
Birke paced the Union rushing attack with 163 yards on 19 carries.
“Wyatt Birke had a good night,” Grahl said.
Parmenter ran 21 times for 123 yards.
“I cannot say enough about Hayden Parmenter, the sophomore,” Grahl said. “This really was his first full varsity game and he impressed the full way through.”
Hughes kept the ball three times for 51 yards.
Parker Schrader picked up 19 yards on three carries. Koch rushed five times for 17 yards. Trey Ladymon had one carry for two yards.
“It starts and ends up front,” Grahl said. “You’ve got to push the whole night and the offensive line did a fantastic job.”
Hughes completed four of 13 pass attempts for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Parmenter caught one pass for 13 yards while Garrett Walbrecht had one catch for six yards.
“We’re still a long way from where we want to be,” Grahl said. “But, it’s not about peaking in Week 2. It’s about continuing to grow and getting better each week. That’s what we’ll stress to our kids.”
Colton Morrow logged 11 solo tackles with six assists.
Birke and Koch each had four solo tackles. Koch had two assists and Birke added one.
Nick D’Onofrio and Braden Pracht both had two solo tackles. D’Onofrio had three assists and Pracht had two.
Jack Russell and Schrader each had one solo tackle and five assists. Brady Lause logged a solo tackle and four assists.
Rapert had one interception.
Borgia linebacker Ben Lause achieved one of the top defensive games in program history. He logged 21 solo tackles with three assists. One of his tackles was for loss.
“That’s amazing,” Gildehaus said. “He was everywhere. He made every single tackle. It was an unbelievable game from him.”
Zeltmann completed 13 of 23 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“We’ve got work to do with the passing game,” Gildehaus said.
Zeltmann had 13 carries for 30 yards. Wolfe carried the ball four times for 20 yards.
“Hayden Wolfe is just a sophomore, Gildehaus said. “He’s going to be a dandy.”
Kell ran twice for 14 yards. Trenton Volmert closed with six carries for 12 yards.
Lause wasn’t all defense for the Knights. He also had one carry for four yards. Tate Marquart also had one rush for four yards.
Kell grabbed six receptions for 100 yards.
Jordan Mohesky caught three passes for 24 yards. Marquart had two catches for 24 yards.
Wolfe caught one pass for a two-yard loss.
Luke Hardin and Kell both ended with seven tackles and one assist.
Will Hoer and Volmert each had five tackles and two assists.
Kabren Koelling and Mohesky both had three solo tackles.
Wolfe recovered a fumble.
“Andrew Swoboda had a banged up knee, but didn’t miss a play for us,” Gildehaus said.
Borgia kicker Zach Mort, who kicked two extra-point conversions, became the first athlete to score on the new turf surface in two sports. He netted a hat trick in Thursday’s inaugural varsity boys soccer game, a 6-1 win over Duchesne.
Fans were entertained by a huge double rainbow to the east which lasted for a good part of the first half.
Week 3
Union returns to Stierberger Stadium to host Sullivan in the Four Rivers Conference opener for both teams.
The 2-0 Eagles shut out De Soto Thursday, 38-0. Sullivan also defeated Northwest in the first week.
“They’re very well coached and a very salty group,” Grahl said. “It’s going to be a physical game and we’re going to have to be ready for it.”
Borgia stays home to host Strafford (1-1). It’s a new opponent for the Knights and Gildehaus admitted he didn’t know much about the foe.
“I don’t know anything about them,” Gildehaus said. “I know they lost last week. We’ll watch the film. The biggest thing is that we can’t worry about the teams we’re playing right now. We just have to improve ourselves. If we do that, we’ll be OK. It’s not about Week 3, it’s about Week 9 and Week 10.”
Strafford defeated Ava Friday, 21-14, after losing to Mountain View Liberty in the first week, 42-7.
Box Score
UNI — 7-14-14-7 = 42
BOR — 0-7-7-6 = 20
First Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 42 run (Luke Koch kick), 10:08
Second Quarter
UNI — Liam Hughes 7 run (Koch kick), 11:45
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 11 pass from Hughes (Koch kick), 4:53
BOR — Koen Zeltmann 1 run (Zach Mort kick), 0:03.8
Third Quarter
BOR — Nathan Kell 34 pass from Zeltmann (Mort kick), 7:04
UNI — Parmenter 4 run (Koch kick), 4:55
UNI — Ryan Rapert 26 interception return (Koch kick), 3:18
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Koch 2 run (Koch kick), 5:50
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 5 run (kick failed), 2:55