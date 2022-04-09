Union’s Wildcats roared Tuesday at the Washington Track Meet.
Union scored 174.33 points in the varsity boys division to win the team title. Host Washington was second at 153.33 points.
Rounding out the team scores were Warrenton (97.33), St. Francis Borgia Regional (95) and Fulton (14).
“We had some big performances on the boys side, especially from Hayden Burke, Wyatt Birke and Elias Neely,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said.
“It was a very good meet with lots of competition,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We are seeing the coaching in this area continually getting stronger, and as a result the athletes in our area are developing into state contenders in every class.”
Events
• 100-meter dash — Borgia’s Jordan Mohesky won in 11.3 as the top eight finishers were separated by 0.7 of a second. Union’s Daniel Thwing, last year’s Class 4 state champion, was second with Washington’s Connor Peterson taking third.
• 200-meter dash — Union’s Elias Neely, a recent signing with Missouri Baptist, was the winner in 22.9. There was a three-way tie for second between Union’s Ryan Ewald, Warrenton’s Zachariah Bristol and Washington’s Luke Johnson.
• 400-meter dash — Neely edged out teammate Hayden Burke for the win in 51.8. Washington’s Donovan McDaniel was third.
“Hayden and Elias both ran to phenomenal times in the 400,” Hurt said. “To run below 52 this early in the season is a big performance. Elias followed that with a great 200 time under 23 seconds, which is also a great performance this early in the year.”
• 800-meter run — Union’s Bryson Pickard won in 2:03.10. Washington’s Kellen Schiermeier and Fulton’s Carter Meyerhoff were next.
• 1,600-meter run — Warrenton’s Wyatt Claiborne won in 4:47.70. Washington’s Micah Gargrave and Logan Luttrell were next.
• 3,200-meter run — Union’s Taylor Meyer won with a time of 11:17.1. Union’s Gabe Hoekel was second.
• 110-meter hurdles — Hayden Thiemann of Washington won at 15.7. Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann and Washington’s Joshua Jaycox were next.
“Hayden Thiemann is coming off an ankle injury, and his 110 hurdle race was our performance of the meet,” Olszowka said. “He has been working very hard getting his steps down and you could see his confidence gain throughout the race as he won the event with a new PR by almost an entire second.”
• 300-meter hurdles — Unions’ Ewald won in 43.2 with Borgia’s Zeltmann and Washington’s Thomas Stahl rounding out the top three.
• 400-meter relay — Warrenton’s team of William Reel, Colton Brosenne, Kolby Meine and Joseph Evans won in 45.6. Borgia and Washington were next.
• 800-meter relay — The Warrenton team of Reel, Meine, Zachariah Bristol and Evans won in 1:37.2. Borgia was second.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union’s foursome of Wyatt Birke, Pickard, Ewald and Neely won in 3:39. Washington and Warrenton were next.
• 3,200-meter relay — Washington won in 9:09.1 with Gargrave, Weston Hewlett, Luttrell and Schiermeier running. Warrenton was second.
• Shot put — Union’s Cameron Kriete won with a throw of 12.39 meters. Collin Bailey of Union was second with Washington’s Isaac Burr ending third.
• Discus — Borgia’s Jack Guehne won with a top throw of 35.14 meters. Washington’s Burr and Union’s Bailey were next.
• High jump — Union’s Burke won by clearing 3.96 meters. Washington’s Casey Olszowka and Warrenton’s Gavin Starks were next.
“Hayden Burke high jumped for the first time ever at this meet and cleared 5-10,” Hurt said. “He has some great potential in this event. He is splitting the season with track and baseball, so we will be excited to see what he can do with a little more practice under his belt.”
• Long jump — Washington’s Johnson won, landing at 6.09 meters. Union’s Birke was second and Trenton Volmert of Borgia ended third.
“Luke Johnson and Connor Peterson have been a strong addition to our sprints and jumps as well, as they both ran to big PR‘s in the 100 and Luke was within one inch of 20 feet in the long jump,” Olszowka said.
• Triple jump — Union’s Birke posted a distance of 12.54 meters to win. Warrenton’s Meine and Brosenne were next.
“Wyatt Birke had a great day in triple jump,” Hurt said. “He set a new PR for himself. He is looking toward breaking the standing school record we have that has stood since the 1980s and he keeps inching his way closer. He is now jumping over 41 feet and needs to get to just past 43 for the record. With this progress he is making, I would not be surprised if he got there by the end of the year.”
• Pole vault — Washington’s Travis Bieg cleared 3.96 meters to win. Washington’s Olszowka and Warrenton’s Starks were next.
“Travis Bieg vaulted to a new PR for the Blue Jays at 13-0,” Olszowka said. “As we continue to work with some good weather and getting him on the right pole. We have high expectations for him at the state championships.”
• Javelin — Meine from Warrenton won with a distance of 43.92 meters. Borgia’s Guehne and Zeltmann were next.