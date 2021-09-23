Scoring twice in the final five minutes of the first half, the Union football Wildcats were able to separate themselves from Pacific on the way to a 49-22 victory Friday at Stierberger Stadium.
“They fought us tooth-and-nail all the way through,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We were pleased to come out with a win against a much improved and solid Pacific Indians team.”
The game continued Union’s run of 40-point games this season. The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) have not scored less than 41 in a game this season.
Pacific (2-2, 1-1) was able to stay close until Union went on its run late in the second quarter. Pacific had been looking to replicate last year’s back-and-forth game, a 41-40 Union win.
“I feel like, in the first half, we left some opportunities out there,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said.
“Giving up the score with under 30 seconds left hurt us a little bit. With two minutes left, we’ve got the ball driving and down by eight, so I feel like we put ourselves into a pretty good position. They made all of the plays in the second half, and we didn’t make enough. The kids played hard. We’ve got to figure out the things that we need to do better and keep working for that.”
For quite some time, it looked like the contest would turn into another track meet.
After Dalton Voss scored from three yards out with 8:53 to play and Will Herbst booted the extra point, it took Pacific just 42 seconds to move on top.
Luke Meyer, Pacific’s usual quarterback, caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Weston Kulick. Ethan Hall ran for the two-point conversion to give Pacific the 8-7 lead.
Just 1:05 later, Voss carried for his second touchdown from a yard out. When there was a problem with the snap and placement on the extra point, Colton Morrow flew around left end for the two-point conversion. Union led, 15-8, and that’s how the opening quarter ended.
Pacific scored the next touchdown as Makai Parton ran in from 17 yards out with 7:06 to play in the half. The two-point conversion attempt was stopped short of the goal, and Union’s lead was trimmed to 15-14.
But that’s where the game changed. With 4:58 to play in the half, Wyatt Birke ended a drive with a three-yard run. Herbst’s kick made it 22-14.
Birke scored again with 16 seconds left in the half from two yards out. Although the kick failed, Union held a 28-14 lead at the intermission.
“We just tackled better,” Grahl said. “We weren’t coming downhill early in the first quarter, and they went on a quick touchdown drive. Fortunately for us, the kids responded.”
In the third quarter, it was Liam Hughes’ turn to make things happen. The Union junior quarterback found Kaden Motley in the end zone from 18 yards out. Motley made a leaping grab on the right side of the end zone.
With 1:37 to go, Hughes scrambled to find Morrow for a 44-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline. Herbst’s extra-point kicks made it 42-14.
The teams traded rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Hayden Parmenter scored from 30 yards out for Union with 11:09 to play, and Parton scored a 40-yard touchdown for the Indians with 9:16 left on the clock.
However, that was all for the scoring as Union sealed the win.
“It’s a defensive win,” Grahl said. “I think we’ve taken a step forward each week on defense. Tonight, at times, was the best we’ve seen ourselves play this year. I was very pleased to see that, but it’s always going to be about getting more consistent moving forward.”
Hughes completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Rapert passed twice, completing one for 25 yards.
“We have confidence in all of our receivers and running backs,” Grahl said. “Liam is doing some special things with the ball, taking care of it and doing what we ask. When we do those things and maintain our balance, we’re tough to stop. At times, we were firing on all cylinders tonight.”
Seven different Wildcats caught passes. Nick Birke had three catches for 40 yards. Hayden Burke caught two passes for 36 yards. Rapert had two catches for 28 yards.
Receivers with one catch were Morrow (44 yards), Ryan Ewald (40), Wyatt Birke (36) and Motley (18).
On the ground, Voss ran 12 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Birke had 11 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
Parmenter ran nine times for 40 yards, and Hughes had six rushes for 25 yards. Rapert ran three times for 23 yards.
Kulick completed five of 12 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Parton was the Pacific rushing leader with 27 carries for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
Meyer ran eight times for 35 yards, and Kulick picked up 27 yards on five carries. Trenton Johnson carried three times for four yards.
Meyer was the leading receiver with one catch for a 37-yard touchdown. Parton had one reception for 17 yards. Hall caught a pass for 15 yards. Johnson had one catch for eight yards. Izach Reeder had one reception for one yard.
Pacific played without some players who have been key in recent games. Matt Austin, who ran for 151 yards in last year’s game, was limited to only playing defense. Meyer, Pacific’s usual starter at quarterback, played in running situations besides catching the touchdown pass.
“They played hard and did some really good things,” Day said. “Everybody has injuries. We’ve got to find a way to produce a little more than we did, but those kids who filled in did a great job tonight. They played hard. We’ve got some work to do.”
Morrow led Union’s defense with five solo tackles and two assists. Wyatt Birke and Hayden Burke each had four solo tackles. Wyatt Birke had two assists, and Burke ended with one.
Brady Lause had three solo tackles and four assists.
Marshall Gebert was in on eight assisted tackles to go with one solo. Trenton King helped on five stops.
Blake McKay was the Pacific tackles leader with six solos and two assists.
Denton Coffey and Reeder each had five solo stops. Coffey added one assist, and Reeder had three.
Parton had four solo tackles and two assists.
Austin, Hall, Jason Kossuth and Cade Martin each had three tackles.
“We’re a little dinged up, but that’s to be expected,” Day said. “We’ve got to take care of our bodies and try to be the best we can be next week.”
District
Union remained second in the Class 4 District 2 standings with the win. The Wildcats have 49.67 points. Vashon (4-0) leads the district with 54.59 points.
Pacific remains third with 33.2 points with Gateway (2-1) holding fourth at 32.43 points.
Rounding out the district are Windsor (2-2, 27.67), Confluence Prep (0-1, 13.67) and Affton (0-3, 11.42).
“This was a playoff game,” Grahl said. “It was a very solid conference and district opponent. We’re shooting for the top seed in the district. We feel that if we play our best, we’ll give ourselves a chance at that. Tonight was another step toward that.”
Grahl also praised the play of his special teams. Salvador Garcia put most kickoffs into the end zone. Herbst handled the extra points. Nathan Keith, usually third string, was the long snapper, and Morrow was the holder.
Week 5 previews
Both teams continue Four Rivers Conference play this Friday.
Union will host St. Clair, and Pacific hosts Sullivan.
St. Clair (2-1, 1-1) missed its first week of the season due to COVID-19 protocols but has come back with wins over Salem and Sullivan. The Bulldogs lost in Week 3 to Pacific, 52-47.
The defending Four Rivers Conference champions have reloaded after losing many key players to graduation.
Pacific hosts a 1-3 Sullivan team, which has gone winless since beating Cuba in the season opener. Although the Eagles have fallen to Festus, Union and St. Clair, there have been many positives. Sullivan stopped Union’s offense for two quarters in Week 3 and held St. Clair to just two scores last week.
Box Score
PAC — 8-6-0-8=22
UNI — 15-13-14-7=49
First Quarter
UNI — Dalton Voss 3 run (Will Herbst kick), 8:53
PAC — Luke Meyer 37 pass from Weston Kulick (Ethan Hall run), 8:11
UNI — Voss 1 run (Colton Morrow run), 7:06
Second Quarter
PAC — Makai Parton 17 run (run failed), 7:16
UNI — Wyatt Birke 3 run (Herbst kick), 4:58
UNI — Birke 2 run (kick failed), 0:16
Third Quarter
UNI — Kaden Motley 18 pass from Liam Hughes (Herbst kick), 5:59
UNI — Colton Morrow 44 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 1:37
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Hayden Pamenter 30 run (Herbst kick), 11:09
PAC — Parton 40 run (Kulick run), 9:16