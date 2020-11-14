It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Union football Wildcats.
Union (5-4) finds itself playing for the Class 4 District 2 championship Saturday at John Burroughs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Union is seeking its first district title since 2011.
“I was able to be at the game on Saturday against Pacific and John Burroughs showed that they are a strong, well-coached team with a lot of talent,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We must have extremely high expectations for ourselves all week in practice and execute on Saturday to win. All the teams left in the state right now are good. The teams that advance from this point on will have to play well and limit mistakes to advance.”
It’s been a long road for the Wildcats to reach this point. Union was 3-4 when it was forced to cancel its final two regular-season games against St. James and Hermann due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
The Wildcats were seeded second for the Class 4 District 2 Tournament and opened with a win over Clayton, 42-0, before coming back to edge Sullivan last Friday, 21-20. Union trailed in the fourth quarter of that game, 20-7, before rallying to win.
Saturday’s game isn’t expected to be easy, either for players or fans.
For anyone attending the game, there is a strict voucher system in place. Each participant gets two vouchers and those will be checked at the gate. Admission is $5 per fan.
Additionally, spectators will have to wear masks and they will be screened at the gate.
For those who can’t make it, the game will be broadcast on KLPW FM 92.7 and AM 1220.
Prepcasts.com will have video with a $10 charge per device.
Weather isn’t expected to be helpful either, as there is a 90 percent chance for rain throughout the day.
John Burroughs
Union’s opponent in the district championship game has won three of its four games this season. Two of the wins have been against opponents common to both teams, Clayton and Pacific.
The Bombers opened with a 48-21 win over Priory and then shut out Clayton, 38-0.
In the final regular-season contest, MICDS beat John Burroughs, 42-6.
After a bye, the Bombers beat Pacific in the district semifinals last Saturday, 35-7.
Duncan Cloniger is the quarterback and he’s completed 62 of 79 pass attempts for 811 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.
Malachi Chunn is the top runner with 25 carries for 222 yards and four touchdowns.
Caleb Merritt has nine carries for 184 yards and two scores. Chris Pittmann has scored three times on 10 carries. He has 73 rushing yards.
Merritt has 16 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Chunn has caught 13 passes for 170 yards and two scores. Beckett Tasker has 10 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Sam Bennett and Will Jones each have 19 total tackles. Merritt is next with 18. Tyson Ford has posted three sacks. Jones and Xavier Silva each have two interceptions.