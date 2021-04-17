It was more about where the game was played than the final score.
Union’s baseball Wildcats fell to the St. Louis Patriots homeschool team Wednesday at Busch Stadium, 3-0.
“It was a great experience, and honestly it was much better than I imagined,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “The Cardinals do a great job, as we got much more from them than I thought we would. We had player introductions, a national anthem, walk-up music and video replays. They made our boys feel like major leaguers, and for that I am truly thankful.”
Union (6-5) scattered six hits, and the Patriots were able to push three runs across on nine hits.
The Patriots scored single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
Six different Wildcats got to pitch from the major league mound.
“I thought our pitchers really shined today as we kept a good hitting team from mounting any big innings. Each of our pitchers in the game had big moments, and hopefully we’ll see them all carry this forward as the season progresses.”
Will Beckman started and went two innings, allowing two hits.
Alex Kuelker took over and pitched an inning, allowing a run on one hit and a walk. He struck out one and took the decision.
Dylan McLone pitched an inning, allowing a hit and two walks.
Kaden Motley threw an inning, allowing a run on two hits. He struck out one.
Evan Hall pitched two innings, allowing a run on two hits and a walk.
Mason Bailey pitched one inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.
He also was the hitting leader with two singles and three stolen bases.
McLone doubled.
Evan Hall, Luke Koch and Hayden Schiller singled.
Jayden Overschmidt, Blake Borgmann, Marshall Gebert and Coleton Anderson walked. Gavin Wencker was hit by a pitch.
Ryan Bailey said all of the seniors were able to see action in a major league ballpark.
“I was happy for our seniors to get this opportunity, and they all made a positive contribution,” Ryan Bailey said. “Evan Hall and Dylan McLone each had a hit and made highlight-worthy catches in right field. Mason Bailey had two hits and created opportunities on the bases.
“Will Beckman pitched a clean first two innings,” Ryan Bailey continued. “Hayden Schiller got his first varsity hit, and Canyon Terrill made two good plays at third base. And Gavin Wencker and Blake Borgmann both did a good job at catcher and each reached base. Hopefully they will have fond memories of this day years from now.”
It’s possible the two teams could meet again this weekend in the Potosi Tournament.
Ryan Bailey had one additional note about last Thursday’s league win over New Haven. He reported a website measurement of 434 feet had been made on Borgmann’s home run to left field.