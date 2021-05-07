Powered by four individual winners, Union track placed second in the boys standings and third in the girls at the Warrenton Invitational Friday.
Union’s boys scored 90 points, second only to Timberland’s 122.5.
The Lady ’Cats tallied 81 points. Timberland made it a boys-girls sweep by scoring 98 points, followed by Wentzville Liberty with 88.
The Union boys 1,600-meter relay team of Diego Orozco, Hayden Burke, Luke Smith and Elias Neely placed first with a time of 3:35.46.
Neely also won the 400-meter dash in 53.06.
For the Union girls, Anna Brakfield took first in the 3,200-meter run in 11:59.2, and Natalie Miner won the pole vault with a mark of 3.05 meters.
The meet was scored in meters as MSHSAA transitions to the metric system this season.
Finishing second were Dominick Beine in the boys 3,200-meter run (10:15.73), Evan Swoboda in the boys 110-meter high hurdles (17.12), Brakefield in the girls 1,600-meter run (5:33.57), Jaiden Powell in the discus (34.3) and Ella Coppinger in the girls 100-meter high hurdles (16.18), 300-meter low hurdles (47.46) and high jump (1.51).
Third-place finishers included Orozco in the 400-meter dash (54.02), Will Herbst in the boys 800-meter run (2:04.82), Ryan Ewald in the boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles (43.96), the boys 800-meter relay (1:36.22), the boys 3,200-meter relay team (8:29.79) and Daniel Thwing in the javelin (40.24).
Union gained fourth-place finishes from Thwing in the 100-meter dash (11.21), Beine in the 1,600-meter run (4:40.24), Emma Rinne in the girls 100-meter high hurdles (17.85), the girls 800-meter relay team (2:00.06), the girls 1,600-meter relay team (4:21), Powell in the shot put (11.28) and Kirsten Bockhorst in the long jump (5.0).
Placing fifth were Thwing in the 200-meter dash (23.17), Bryson Pickard in the boys 800-meter run (2:07.22), Cameron Kriete in the boys 110-meter high hurdles (17.49), Josh Meyer in the boys shot put (12.66) and Levin Steel in the boys pole vault (3.2).