Gearing up for the Four Rivers Conference championships, Union’s track program competed Friday at the Francis Howell Invitational.
The boys team placed fourth in the team standings with 66 points while the girls ended ninth with 18 points.
Rock Bridge won both divisions, scoring 185 points on the boys side and 169 in the girls meet.
Francis Howell was second in both divisions, ending with 128 boys points and 137 girls points.
Troy was third in the boys meet with 67 points while Washington’s girls scored 114 points to end third.
Bryson Pickard was Union’s lone winner, taking the 400-meter dash championship in 49.87.
Union’s 1,600-meter boys relay team of Wyatt Birke, Hayden Burke, Colton Sinclair and Pickard took second in 3:28.3.
Evan Swoboda placed third in both boys hurdles events. He ran a time of 15.97 in the 110 hurdles and 41.99 in the 300 hurdles.
Collin Bailey placed third in the boys shot put at 13.84 meters.
Pickard took fourth in the boys 800 run with a time of 2:02.26.
The 800-meter boys relay team of Burke, Swoboda, Birke and Pickard ended fourth with a time of 1:33.29.
Camren Monkman was the top girls finisher, ending fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 51.33.
Birke placed fifth in the boys long jump, landing at 6.13 meters.
Bailey threw the discus 38.08 meters to finish fifth in the boys division.
After winning the conference title Monday, Union will compete in the Hillsboro Invitational this Friday.
