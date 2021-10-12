The fourth soccer shutout for Union this season keeps the Wildcats on the trail of Pacific in the hunt for the Four Rivers Conference crown.
Union (8-3, 3-1) got a hat trick for Isaiah Cojocaru to lead the way in an 8-0 victory at St. Clair (0-14, 0-5).
Backing Cojocaru’s effort, the Wildcats also got a pair of braces from Salvador Garcia and Ardell Young.
Eddie Luta also recorded a goal.
“I really think that some of the small-sided stuff that we need to focus on and get better at — we had the opportunity to do that,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “I thought St. Clair played a little better against us than they did last week when we played them.”
Cooper Bailey posted the shutout in the net for the Wildcats, recording three saves.
“We had six shots on goal but couldn’t get anything in,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said. “We played well, but it wasn’t our best game. We’ve got three days off to rest, so maybe that will help us coming down the stretch.”
St. Clair goalkeeper Nathan Bess made 17 saves.
Union had several other players involved in the scoring with six different players recording at least one assist.
Will Herbst assisted three of the Union goals.
Jacob Dowil, Ian Meyer, Donoven Sherwood, Ethan Sulschi and Luta posted one assist apiece.
“It was just a well-rounded game, and we were doing things the right way,” Fennessey said. “Everybody got in and got a lot of minutes.”
Both teams had their next scheduled match against Washington after this contest with Union taking on the Blue Jays Wednesday night while St. Clair waits to play at Washington Monday at 5 p.m.
Union’s next contest will be at home Saturday against Poplar Bluff at 2:45 p.m.