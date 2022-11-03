You can’t take any game for granted in the playoffs.
Union quickly learned that lesson Friday, hosting Affton in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 playoffs at Stierberger Stadium.
Union (10-0) won the game, 57-15, but had some anxious moments early in the game.
“We responded,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We knew Terran Mitchell was a great player coming into it. He made us miss early on a sweep. We had it defended well, got a little too far up the field and he made us pay. Those are great learning things heading into the district.’
Affton (3-7) had three plays in a row, early in the game, starting with a 62-yard cutback touchdown run by Mitchell.
The Cougars then got an onside kick recovery and a long pass, which came back on a holding call.
That’s all it took for the Wildcats to wake up.
Union replied with the next eight touchdowns to roll to the win.
“It wasn’t the way we wanted to start the game,” Grahl said. “They started with the momentum, but that was OK. We were able to get the momentum back and it showed the resiliency of our kids. We answered the call and played really well in the first half.”
The Wildcats scored five times in the first quarter to take a 35-7 lead after one quarter. It was 50-7 at the half and 57-7 through three quarters.
Affton scored a consolation touchdown with four seconds left on the running clock and got the two-point conversion to finish it out.
Six different Union players scored touchdowns. Running backs Wyatt Birke and Hayden Parmenter each had two rushing scores.
Union was able to keep the ball mainly on the ground, running for 405 yards on 40 rushes.
“I think one of the things we did really well tonight was run and block in space,” Grahl said. “Those little things are things we can draw on and get better with. We’re going to need every aspect of our game to be top-notch.”
Parmenter led the way with two carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Cayden Roesch ran 10 times for 76 yards. Birke was next with five carries for 68 yards and two scores. Warren Duffer had five carries for 59 yards.
Christopher Voss ran nine times for 50 yards. Hughes had a 20-yard touchdown on one carry. Curnutte ran four times for 19 yards.
Ryan Rapert ran once for eight yards. Garet Walbrecht ran one time for seven yards and a touchdown.
Brody Sitze had one carry for four yards. Joseph Zagarri ran once for three yards and had a two-point conversion.
Quarterbacks Hughes and Curnutte combined for 176 passing yards.
Hughes completed all six of his attempts for 94 yards and one touchdown. Curnutte was 6-7 for 82 yards and a touchdown.
On the receiving side, Walbrecht caught three passes for 26 yards. Rapert had two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. Sitze caught two passes for 21 yards.
Hayden Burke caught one pass for 37 yards. Braden Pracht had a 35-yard reception.
Brenden Struebbe caught an 11-yard touchdown pass. Nick D’Onofrio had one catch for eight yards and Roesch had one catch for seven yards.
Defensively, Colton Morrow had four solo tackles and three assists.
Kai Matau assisted on six tackles. Alex Mendenhall had five total stops. Conner Borgmann, Owen Pope and Pracht each had four total tackles.
Mendenhall recorded a sack. Duffer and Nathan Keith recovered fumbles and Rapert had an interception.
“In a game like this, it’s two-fold,” Grahl said. “It’s a blessing to get those guys in and get them some experience on a Friday night. It’s also huge at this time of the year to come out healthy. We were fortunate to do that heading into a big game next week.”
For Affton, Mitchell had five carries for 62 yards and one score. Muyco ran four times for eight yards.
Muyco completed four of 19 pass attempts for 96 yards and an interception.
Mitchell caught one pass for 78 yards to set up the final touchdown. Ronnie Willenbrink had two receptions for 15 yards. Zac Gibson caught a pass for three yards.
Mitchell logged nine solo slops and Andrew Scherer had nine total tackles. Jacob Stutz and Gibson each had seven total stops. Nate Davis was next with six.
Nathan Pyatt recorded two sacks. Ammar Buljubasic and Nate Davis recovered fumbles.
Week 11
Union hits the road to play at Rockwood Summit this Friday at 7 p.m.
The Falcons are 9-1 and are coming off of a 68-14 win over Pacific in the opening round of the playoffs.
Rockwood Summit is seeded second in the district. The lone loss came in Week 2 to Marquette, 14-2.
Wins have been over Webster Groves, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Lindbergh, McCluer, Oakville, McCluer North and Parkway West.
Players to watch include Elijah Stevens (122-960, 15 touchdowns rushing; 22-286, eight touchdowns receiving) and quarterback Grant Gibson (137-233 passing for 1,860 yards, 29 touchdowns, three interception).
“Our kids understand this is one of the toughest districts in the state, but we’re not going to run and hide from it,” Grahl said. “We’re going to face it head-on. We’re going to play a great Rockwood Summit team, go out there and play our best, and see where we land.”