Union’s baseball Wildcats extended their winning streak to four wins in a row Tuesday with a 9-6 win over St. Mary’s at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union improved to 7-2 on the season while the Dragons dropped to 2-5.
“Starting with St. Mary’s we have 11 games in 11 days,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We are trying to give pitchers work while also having the matchups we need with this schedule we have in front of us. I threw four different guys and Nick D’Onofrio ended up with the win and Kasey Griffin getting the save.”
Union grabbed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third, but fell behind when St. Mary’s scored six in the top of the fourth.
However, Union matched that six-run inning and went back on top, 8-6. Union added a final run in the bottom of the sixth.
The Wildcats outhit St. Mary’s, 11-7. St. Mary’s made two of the three errors in the game.
“We had 11 hits including a three-run home run to give us a 8-6 lead,” Rapert said.
Gavin Mabe hit that home run, his lone hit for the day.
Will Mentz had two hits, including a triple.
Cooper Bailey and Connor Curnutte each doubled. Bailey added a single.
Conner Borgmann singled twice. Griffin, Karson Eads and Aaron Sterner each singled once.
Eads drew two walks. Bailey and Ardell Young walked once.
Curnutte and Hayden Burke were hit by pitches. Jayden Overschmidt stole a base.
Bailey scored two runs. Mentz, Mabe, Burke, Griffin, Sterner Young and Overschmidt scored once.
Mabe drove in three. Bailey had two RBIs. Mentz, Borgmann and Curnutte each had one RBI.
Mentz started and went two innings, allowing a hit and striking out two.
Burke, who also competed in the Don Olszowka Invitational track meet up the hill at Stierberger Stadium, was up next and he allowed four runs on five hits while striking out two in one inning.
D’Onofrio tossed three innings, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks. He struck out four.
Griffin pitched the final inning, striking out two.
Union returned to action Thursday with a Four Rivers Conference game at New Haven.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play at Father Tolton Catholic Friday in Columbia starting at 5 p.m.
Union is slated to host a three-school event Saturday, playing Waynesville at 10:30 a.m. and Potosi at 3:30 p.m.
The Wildcats host Pacific Monday in FRC play at Union at 3:30 p.m.
