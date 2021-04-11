Over the years, it’s been one of the biggest rivalries in the Four Rivers Conference.
And this year, bragging rights belong to the Union Wildcats.
Union (6-4, 1-0) defeated Sullivan (1-5, 0-1) Tuesday at Bank of Sullivan Ballpark, 6-2.
“It was a very competitive, very well-played game by both teams,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “There were lots of hits and few errors, and both pitchers threw strikes as only one runner reached base on a walk the entire game. It is always nice to play good teams and come away with a win. Starting the conference season with a win is important, and we were able to do that today.”
Sullivan scored first, getting a run in the bottom of the first inning. Union tied it in the top of the second.
From there, the Wildcats stepped up. Union scored twice in the third, once in the fourth and once in the sixth.
Each team scored once in the seventh.
Both teams had nine hits. Sullivan made two errors.
Alex Kuelker went the distance for Union, allowing two runs on nine hits and two hit batters. He struck out five.
“Alex Kuelker pitched a very good game and was rewarded with the complete-game victory,” Bailey said. “Alex struggled with his off-speed stuff today, but he was able to locate his fastball and still keep Sullivan from mounting any big rallies. He is building himself up to be the ace of our staff, and it’s always good to see a kid compete and work hard and then achieve success.”
Offensively, Kaden Motley recorded two hits for the Wildcats. Will Mentz doubled. Mason Bailey, Jayden Overschmidt, Evan Hall, Coleton Anderson, Blake Borgmann and Gavin Wencker each singled.
Mason Bailey also walked.
Hall added a sacrifice fly and stole two bases. Anderson, Mason Bailey, Dylan McLone, Motley and Overschmidt each had one steal.
Mentz scored two runs. Mason Bailey, Hall, Motley and McLone each scored once.
Hall drove in two runs. Mason Bailey, Overschmidt and Motley each had one RBI.
For Sullivan, Dalton Payne started and went 3.2 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Jacob Brooks went 3.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a hit batter.
Brooks, Dayton Skaggs and JD McReynolds each had two hits. Brooks tripled.
Dalton Payne, Cambrian Koch and Gavin Schmidt each singled.
Brooks scored both runs. McReynolds posted both RBIs.
Brooks and Noah Stegeman were hit by pitches. Dayton Skaggs stole two bases. Brooks and Koch each had one steal.