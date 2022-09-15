Will Herbst scored with 2:10 to play in the second overtime Friday, lifting the Union soccer Wildcats to a victory over the Pacific Indians in the Pacific Tournament third-place game, 3-2.
“It was another classic Union-Pacific battle in the early season,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We’ve got two more games to play against each other this season and I’m not expecting anything less in the other two.”
Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith was proud of his team’s effort.
“Guys played with tremendous heart but sometimes it doesn’t go your way,” Smith said.
Union (2-3) was fortunate to push the game to overtime against the 3-3 Indians.
The Wildcats had a corner kick with less than 20 seconds left on the clock and only one second remained when Dillon McDuffie blasted the ball into the Pacific goal from the top of the 18-yard box to tie it at 2-2 at the end of regulation.
“We had a last-ditch effort on a corner kick,” Fennessey said. “It ping-ponged around in the box. Dillon did a good job of keeping the ball low. There had to be 20 guys in the box. I was happy to see Dillon score because he’s a defender and defenders don’t get that much credit.”
Union took a 1-0 lead in the opening half. Avery Young scored from the top of the 18-yard box with an assist from Peyton Hall in the 10th minute.
Pacific’s Ayden Biedenstein scored 23 seconds later to tie it on a pass from the right side, and that’s how the half ended.
In the second half, Pacific took a 2-1 lead with 30:05 left in regulation. Brett Bearden ran forward to score on a loose ball in the box.
Then came McDuffie’s goal.
After that, the teams were even until Herbst scored the winner off of a loose ball following a long free kick.
Cooper Bailey made 12 saves in goal for the Wildcats.
After hosting Borgia Tuesday, Union plays Thursday at Sullivan.
Pacific lost at Rolla Monday, 5-0, and goes to the Hillsboro Tournament next week.