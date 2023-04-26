The Wildcats drew first blood, but were unable to make it pay off Saturday.
The Wildcats drew first blood, but were unable to make it pay off Saturday.
Union (10-6) fell to Camdenton (20-3) at the Lebanon Wood Bat Tournament, 4-3.
The Wildcats scored all three of their runs in the first inning.
Camdenton chipped away with one run in the first inning and two in the third to tie the score before scoring the decisive run in the bottom of the fifth.
Will Mentz pitched for Union. In 4.2 innings, he allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and six walks. He struck out five.
Karson Eads pitched 1.1 shutout innings in relief, allowing two hits and one walk.
At the plate, Hayden Burke’s double led the list of five Wildcat hits.
Conner Borgmann singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Braden Pracht singled, walked and drove in two.
Mentz singled and walked.
Eads was hit by a pitch.
Cooper Bailey, Eads and Burke each stole a base.
Union also dropped its final round game at the tournament to Neosho. The Wildcats traveled to St. James in Four Rivers Conference play Monday and will host the St. Louis Patriots Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
