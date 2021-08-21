Even the weather supports Union High School football.
Under near perfect conditions, the football Wildcats held their first public event of the 2021 season last Saturday with a dress scrimmage at Stierberger Stadium.
The event, which has taken many forms over the years, including a midnight event to mark the opening moments of full contact, drew a decent crowd.
“We have always had fantastic support from the entire Union community,” Union head coach Justin Grahl said. “I think people are excited about how we finished last year and are wanting to see how we have improved this offseason.”
Union went 7-5 last year, advancing to the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals before losing to Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS). The Wildcats return many key players from that team.
The Wildcats will play at the Rolla Jamboree Friday night before opening the season Friday, Aug. 27, at Washington.
The home opener will be the following Friday against St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Grahl said the offense was a positive for the scrimmage.
“I think we looked pretty sharp offensively,” Grahl said. “I really liked how our younger players performed against our varsity players.”
Grahl was pleased with the performance of sophomore Ryan Rapert. He’s versatile in the fact that he can play quarterback, receiver, running back and defensive back.
“Ryan Rapert had an outstanding night on both sides of the ball,” Grahl said. “We are really excited about what he brings to our teams.”
Grahl said there is room for improvement. As it was the first day in full pads and with full contact, Grahl said the defensive needs work.
“We missed some tackles throughout the evening,” he said. “With it being the first night of full contact, you are going to see some missed tackles, but we have to take the next two weeks to improve.”
Grahl indicated there were no injuries during the scrimmage, which was another positive result from the evening.