The first trophy-night game of the 68th Annual Turkey Tournament came down to the closing seconds.
The Union Wildcats (2-1) finished the tournament with a 54-50 win against Pacific (1-2) Saturday for the consolation trophy.
Just one point separated the two teams with 10 seconds remaining.
Union used just six players in the contest and played with a short bench due to crossover with the football team, which played in the Class 4 semifinal round Saturday.
“For me, the biggest excitement was that we competed,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We had a short bench tonight. We played hard and just competed the whole time. We faced adversity early — didn’t play well early and didn’t execute, but we got it going and I thought our guys really buckled down and got after it.”
Pacific controlled the early part of the game, building a 15-9 lead after one quarter.
“I thought we were one possession away or two possessions away from getting something inside that could have changed things,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “Unfortunately, it just didn’t happen tonight. I think we’re getting better. We just have to keep moving in the right direction and it starts in practice.”
Union rallied back to tie the score, 24-24, at halftime on a buzzer-beater three by Matthew Seely.
That was one of five threes on the night for Seely, who led Union with 15 points.
“In the first half, especially, he kept us around,” Simmons said. “I thought they really tried to take him out of the game in the second half and Tanner Hall came out after struggling in the first half to hitting in the second half.”
The score remained tied, 39-39, after three periods.
Union scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter and held a slim lead thereafter as Pacific cut the lead to one point on three separate occasions.
In the game’s conclusive moments, junior Kaden Motley made the front end of his trip to the free-throw line to push the Union lead back up to two points, but then missed the second shot.
However, Motley got his own rebound and was fouled again, sinking both shots this time to move the lead to four points with less than six seconds remaining. That ended up being the game’s final points.
“Kaden ran our team and so I thought our guard play was really good tonight,” Simmons said. “They’re big, so I think our post presence wasn’t as strong as what I think it will be normally. We were fortunate (on that play). Sometimes the ball bounces your way.”
Motley and Collin Gerdel each scored 11 points for Union.
Copper Bailey and Hall both added six points.
Lance Corum scored five.
Quin Blackburn (14 points), Jacob Sauvage (13) and Don’TA Harris (10) each achieved double-figure scoring for the Indians.
Harris also led in rebounds (six), steals (four) and blocks (four) and was second on the team in assists with three.
“I thought both of those guys (Harris and Blackburn) were aggressive from the beginning and they were in sync with one another,” Bradfisch said. “I think if we can get that moving forward with those guys, our ceiling is going to be pretty high. We’ve just got to keep stressing that and keep being aggressive.”
Gavin Bukowsky added seven points, Gavin Racer four and Jack Meyer two.
Bukowsky made five rebounds, followed by Blackburn (three), Racer (three), Sauvage (two), Devin Casey (one) and Meyer (one).
Sauvage passed out six assists.
Bukowsky and Racer each recorded an assist.
Bukowsky, Blackburn and Racer each stole one.