Inches.
That proved to be the difference between victory and defeat Friday for the Union boys basketball Wildcats.
Union (15-8, 5-0) managed to remain undefeated in Four Rivers Conference games with a 47-45 win over St. Clair (8-13, 1-4).
“It was a game of runs,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “You’ve got to give them a ton of credit. They scouted us well and made it really difficult to get to the lane. We didn’t shoot it well, so we got a little gun-shy late. We had opportunities. We just didn’t do a very good job of taking care of it.”
St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said the Bulldogs found themselves in familiar territory.
“We’ve been in a lot of these battles lately,” Isgrig said. “The last three games we’ve been leading in the fourth quarter with under a minute left and we haven’t been able to get a big stop when we’ve needed to. I’m extremely proud of our kids. We played really hard tonight. Our kids are coachable. They’re listening and they’re doing everything we ask. It’s unfortunate we came out on the wrong end, but I’m super proud of the effort.”
St. Clair’s Jordan Rodrigue had his bid from inside half court hit off the rim at the buzzer.
“It was a tough shot at the end,” Isgrig said. “We did a lot of good things before that to put us into a good situation. We were one play away from putting ourselves into a really good situation.”
That’s how much of the game went. Despite the teams being on the opposite ends of the FRC standings, St. Clair was able to stick close to Union for most of the game.
“We had our chances,” Simmons said. “We had a nine-point lead and I felt like we relaxed and got away from simple things like taking care of the ball, moving the ball and blocking out. We allowed them to just battle back.”
The Bulldogs led after one quarter, 12-11. A Carter Short basket was the difference.
In the second quarter, Union scratched back and took a 25-20 lead to the locker room.
St. Clair scored the first five points of the third quarter to tie it, 25-25. A three-point play by Rodrigue tied the score.
Union bounced back to lead by five again after three quarters, 35-30.
Union started to pull away and a Karson Eads basket made it 40-34. St. Clair went on a six-point run to tie it on a pair of Short free throws, 40-40.
Ryan Rapert hit two free throws with 2:37 to play for Union, but Johnny Chapman knocked down a three-point shot with 1:36 left on the clock to give St. Clair a 43-42 advantage.
With 1:07 to play, Rapert scored, was fouled and hit the free throw, putting Union back on top. He also hit an insurance basket with 30 seconds to play, putting Union up, 47-43.
“Ryan made some big plays late,” Simmons said. “You’ve got to give him a lot of credit because we missed some free throws. We were not at our best tonight by any means. A lot of that credit goes to St. Clair. But, when we needed a big bucket, Ryan was able to go get it for us and hit some big free throws.”
Union missed three free throws in the final 20 seconds while Hayden Johnson scored for St. Clair, setting up the last-second drama.
Rapert was Union’s top scorer with 20 points. He went 8-11 from the free-throw line.
“Rapert’s a really nice player,” Isgrig said. “He does a lot of things that are really hard on a defense.”
Ozzie Smith scored 11 points and hit one of Union’s two three-point baskets.
Kieran Wors recorded five points.
Liam Hughes and Eads both scored four points.
Hayden Burke hit a three-point basket for his point total.
Union went 9-21 from the free-throw line.
Short led St. Clair with 15 points and added eight rebounds, three steals and an assist. He went 3-3 from the free-throw line.
Rodrigue netted 14 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Chapman closed with nine points and a rebound.
“Johnny was huge for us,” Isgrig said. “He was really solid all the way around.”
Johnson scored four points with five rebounds and three assists.
Alex Marler hit one of St. Clair’s three three-point baskets for his point total.
Isaac Nunez pulled in six rebounds with three assists and a steal.
Jayden Fitzgerald grabbed three rebounds and added an assist.
St. Clair went 10-14 from the free-throw line with both Rodrigue and Johnson ending perfect.
Union finishes Four Rivers Conference play this week with games Tuesday at Owensville and Friday at Sullivan.
“St. Clair didn’t have anything to lose,” Simmons said. “They played with a lot of confidence and they played hard. When you have that target, you’ve got to focus on being disciplined and on the little things.”
St. Clair returns home to host St. James Tuesday and New Haven Friday.
“We’re right there,” Isgrig said. “We’re going to win one of these coming up.”