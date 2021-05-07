Union baseball’s three games at the Russellville Tournament all had one thing in common this weekend — lots of scoring.
The Wildcats (13-10) and their opponents combined for a total of 61 runs in three games Friday and Saturday.
Union won, 10-8, against New Bloomfield (8-9) Friday. The Wildcats then fell, 14-12, to Pembroke Hill (3-12), Saturday but bounced back to win a 9-8 victory against Capital City (8-7) later in the day.
New Bloomfield
Union led, 4-0, after scoring two runs in both the first and second innings, but New Bloomfield scored twice in the third inning and five times in the fourth to overtake the Wildcats, 7-4.
Union came back with two runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth to tie it, 7-7.
New Bloomfield added a final run in the top of the sixth, but a three-run outburst for Union in the home half decided the game.
“It wasn’t a pretty game, but we got the job done,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “We were able to find some offense at the end of the game, and our pitching was able to shut them down over the final three innings besides an unearned run.”
Kaden Motley pitched six innings, allowing eight runs, four earned, on nine hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
At the plate, Motley was 2-5 with a home run, a single and two runs batted in.
Will Mentz, who doubled twice and scored three runs, pitched the final inning. He allowed no runs on one hit and struck out one.
Mentz also drew a walk and drove in a run.
Dylan McLone doubled and singled.
Luke Koch, Evan Hall, Conner Borgmann and Canyon Terrill each singled.
Koch and Gavin Wencker both scored twice. Motley, Hall and Terrill added one run apiece.
Koch, Hall and Blake Borgmann each drove in a run.
Koch, Hall, Conner Borgmann, Jayden Overschmidt, Wencker and Cooper Bailey each drew a walk.
Wencker stole three bases. Koch and McLone both stole twice. Conner Borgmann, Hall and Overschmidt were credited with one steal apiece.
Pembroke Hill
The teams were uniform in their tallies through the first three innings, both scoring once in the first, twice in the second and once in the third.
Pembroke Hill then scored three times in the fourth, and Union broke the pattern by adding just two runs. However, the Wildcats then shut out Pembroke Hill in the top of the fifth and took an 11-7 lead with a five-run rally in the home half.
Pembroke Hill scored two runs in the sixth and ended with a five-run rally in the seventh. Union was able to muster a final run in the bottom of the seventh.
“We really feel like we should have won this game,” Ryan Bailey said. “A couple of strike calls didn’t go our way in the last inning, and those would have helped, but we gave up too many walks to players at the bottom of their order throughout the game. Our defense gave up a few runs early on plays that have to be made, and when you put all of that together, the scoreboard usually ends up in the other team’s favor.”
Union had 11 hits, led by Motley, who homered again, singled, scored three runs and drove in two.
Mentz and Hall both singled twice.
“The middle of our lineup is really coming alive,” Ryan Bailey said. “Kaden has raised his batting average almost 200 points in a little more than a week, and he’s showing the bat that we knew he had. Will is continuing to be a power bat for us that is making consistently hard contact, and Evan is a consistent bat that puts the ball in play more often than not.”
Koch, McLone, Hayden Schiller, Wencker and Alex Kuelker each added a single.
Mentz and Overschmidt both scored twice. McLone, Schiller, Marshall Gebert, Wencker and Cooper Bailey tallied one run apiece.
Hall drove in three runs. Mentz picked up two RBIs. Blake Borgmann and Kuelker each drove in a run.
Overshchmidt walked twice. Koch, Motley, Hall, Blake Borgmann, Schiller and Wencker all walked once.
Hall, Schiller and Wencker were hit by pitches.
Mentz and McLone each stole two bases.
Kuelker threw three innings and was charged with three earned runs on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Hall tossed the next 3.1 innings and allowed seven earned runs on four hits and four walks, striking out four.
Overschmidt recorded the final two outs and allowed no runs on one hit.
Capital City
Union scored one run in the first inning, two in the third and five in the sixth.
Capital City tallied one run in the second inning, two in the third, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and tied the game at 8-8 with one run in the top of the seventh.
Union won on Mentz’s third hit of the game, a single to drive in Hayden Burke in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded and one out.
Motley homered for the third game in a row. He also walked twice and scored twice.
Mentz also doubled twice, finishing with four RBIs and one run scored.
“It was fun to get a walk-off win to finish the tournament,” Ryan Bailey said. “Our big bats carried the day as Will Mentz had three hits including the walk-off single, Kaden Motley had a laser two-run home run to get us started early in the game, and Blake Borgmann had a big two-out, two-run double to give us our first lead since the first inning. We didn’t have as many hits as we’d had earlier in the weekend, but the ones we did have were huge.”
Koch doubled and Wencker singled to account for the rest of Union’s seven hits.
Koch, Hall, Cooper Bailey, Burke, Wencker and Terrill each scored once.
Koch and Gebert each picked up an RBI.
Hall walked twice. Koch, Cooper Bailey and Wencker all walked once.
Gebert, Hall, McLone and Wencker were hit by pitches.
Wencker stole three bases. Cooper Bailey, Burke and Terrill all stole once.
Wencker pitched five innings, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
“Gavin Wencker started the game for us and gave us a good five innings in a game where we were short pitching,” Ryan Bailey said. “It was a big spot, and he stepped up. Luke Koch came in at the end and in his first varsity pitching appearance was able to battle his way through the last two innings and keep us close so that we could get the win in a walk-off. All in all, I was happy with our pitching in the final game of the tournament.”
Koch allowed one earned run and one unearned run in his two innings of work from the mound. He struck out three, issued two walks and allowed one hit.
Union hosted Warrenton Tuesday and next plays Thursday at Borgia starting at 4:30 p.m.