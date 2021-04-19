Jefferson City’s newest high school was the best Tuesday at Union’s Don Olszowka Track Invitational.
Capital City captured the title with 137 points, 15 in front of host Union.
“Both of our teams did really well,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “Finishing second in the meet helped build our team’s confidence on where we stand this year.”
Steelville placed third with 86 points with Washington (80.5) and Owensville (61.5) rounding out the top five.
Pacific was sixth at 59 points. St. Clair (53), St. James (48), Sullivan (45), St. Francis Borgia Regional (37) and New Haven (nine) rounded out the field.
“It was a tougher meet for our boys, but it is hard to compete against large schools when you only have 14 athletes,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “That being said, the boys also had many PRs and competed well.”
Distances and heights in field events were measured in meters.
Results
• 100-meter dash — Borgia’s Sam Schmidt blazed to the win in 10.93. Union’s Daniel was second with Sullivan’s Jason Blankenship claiming third.
• 200-meter dash — Schmidt won with a time of 22.57. Thwing again was second. Ethan Wood of Capital City and Timothy Boehlein of Washington tied for third.
“Sam had another great meet winning the 100- and 200-meter sprints,” Borgia Coach Doug Light said. “He set another school record in the 100.”
• 400-meter dash — Washington’s Conner Maher captured the title in 51.43. Capital City’s Connor Hull was second, and Owensville’s Jacob Breedlove ended third.
“Connner Maher right now is just rolling,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We think he’s got a chance to go down in the mid-49s.”
• 800-meter run — Conner Diaz of Steelville crossed the line in 2:03.16. Union’s Bryson Pickard and Will Herbst were next.
• 1,600-meter run — Capital City’s Benjamin Leer was the winner in 4:47.45, edging teammate Braden Voss by .02 of a second. Union’s Gabriel Hoekel was third.
• 3,200-meter run — Union’s Dominick Beine won with a time of 10:31.29. St. Clair’s Case Busse was second with Capital City’s Colin Voss ending third.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Pacific’s Sach Wolf captured the title in 15.54, 1.09 seconds in front of Kaiden Snyder of St. James. Capital City’s Tarrick Dyer ended third.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Dyer ran to the win with a time of 41.87. Snyder was second with Wolf ending third.
• 400-meter relay — Capital City’s foursome of Wood, Hull, Emmanuel Borde-Koufie and Cornelius Sotonwa won with a time of 45.03. Sullivan and St. James were next.
• 800-meter relay — Capital City’s team of Wood, Hull, Borde-Koufie and Keion Grieve won with a time of 1:33.94. Washington and Owensville were next.
• 1,600-meter relay — Capital City won with a time of 3:31.94. Running were Sincere Davis, Hull, Sotonwa and Grieve. Union was second with Pacific taking third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Union’s team of Hoekel, Pickard, Herbst and Beine won with a time of 8:37.18. Capital City and Steelville were next.
• Shot put — Steelville’s Tyler Davis won with a top throw of 14.49 meters. Sam Albert of Capital City was second with Union’s Josh Meyer taking third.
• Discus — Davis captured the title at 42.52. Capital City’s Ian Nelson and Matthew Boyer were next.
• High jump — Steelville swept the top two spots. Damon Frisk and Toby Brown both cleared 1.75. Frisk won on misses. New Haven’s John Liggett was third, nudging past Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk on misses.
• Long jump — Pacific’s Christian Sparks landed at 6.49 to win the title. Steelville’s Damon Frisk was second with Blake Redburn of St. James placing third.
• Triple jump — Frisk topped the chart at 12.46. St. Clair’s Austin Dunn and Sullivan’s Nicholas Parker were next.
• Pole vault — Washington’s Travis Bieg cleared 3.66 meters to win. Owensville’s Timothy Whelan and Pacific’s Stephen Hoerchler followed.
• Javelin — Washington’s Clyde Hendrix was the winner at 45.2. Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann was second with Capital City’s Matthew Boyer placing third.
“On the boys side, Gabe Hoekel had a fantastic day, improving in his 3,200 relay split and 1,600 run,” Meiners said. “He will be eyeing a postseason chance at sectional and state if he continues to improve like he has been.
“Bryson Pickard and Will Herbst both had fantastic days in their 800 events,” Meiners continued. “Both are new to the sport, and they have been big contributors in our mid distance events this year. Their relay combined with Dominick Beine and Gabe Hoekel will be one of our best events this year. Josh Meyer keeps improving in shot put each meet. His form has improved so much from two years ago, and he showed that in the Union Invitational by taking home third.”
Olszowka saw good performances in field events.
“Our throws are picking up,” Olszowka said. “Isaac Burr had a great day that really established himself, as a sophomore, as one of the best throwers in the area with two years to go. Same thing with sophomore Clyde Hendrix. He threw another PR in the javelin.”
Olszowka also noted Boehlein had a PR in the long jump, Maher posted a PR in the 400, and Ethan Bliss had an outstanding first leg in the 3,200-meter relay.
Pacific Coach Steve Musial saw many positives.
“I think we rose to the competition and are hitting our stride,” Musial said. “Senior Christian Sparks won the long jump, and Sach Wolf won the 110 high hurdles. Wolf placed third in the 300 hurdles, and those were some of the highlights.”