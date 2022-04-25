Rain, rain, go away.
But if you don’t, we’ll play baseball anyway.
Battling through off-and-on downpours for the first four innings of play, Union (11-0, 3-0) remained perfect on the season with a 13-3 home victory against St. Clair (1-6, 1-3) Wednesday.
It was Union’s first game in 13 days due to other rain outs.
“I think we got better as the game went along,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We practiced and did some things, but it obviously doesn’t simulate exactly what goes on in a game. Defensively, we were solid and that’s a good sign for us. We’ve just got to get in the flow of some games.”
St. Clair played for the first time in 12 days the night before, at Salem.
“I didn’t think it (the game) was going to happen, but we were able to get it in,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “We needed to, because we don’t have a lot of open dates later on. It was nice to be able to get it in, but unfortunately it didn’t go the way we wanted it to. We made a couple of mistakes and when you do that against a good team like this, they’re going to make you pay.”
While St. Clair struck first by producing a run in the first inning, Union pitcher Kaden Motley buckled down long enough to let the Wildcats work their way into a lead with one run in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth.
“As it went on, Kaden got stronger on the mound and we started putting some pressure on the bases,” Rapert said. “St. Clair came out ready to go and was playing with energy. All their kids put the ball in play. We responded well and I was proud of all of them, up and down the lineup.”
In 5.1 innings, Motley held the Bulldogs to four runs and one walk, striking out seven. He surrendered three runs, two earned.
St. Clair threatened to chip back into the game with a two-run home run by Jordan Rodrigue in the top of the fifth, making it 7-3.
“Jordan put a nice swing on it,” Lundy said. “He’s been struggling a little bit recently, but I know he’s a good hitter and a good player. That was a nice hit for him and I’m happy for him.”
Union had its own power at the plate as Conner Borgmann hit a leadoff home run in the fourth inning. The Wildcats went on to add four more runs in the fifth.
Borgmann struck again with a triple to the center field wall for an RBI in the sixth and then scored the game-ending run on Hayden Burke’s double.
“That’s (Borgmann’s) second triple on the year and he runs the bases well,” Rapert said. “He hit the ball well and got us going the one inning with the home run. That lit a fire under us a little bit.”
Motley had three hits in the contest. Borgmann, Burke and Gavin Mabe each collected two hits.
Motley doubled twice, singled, drove in two runs and scored once.
Borgmann had his home run and triple, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in three.
Mabe doubled, singled, walked and drove in three.
Burke doubled, singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Will Mentz singled, stole a base, scored three times and drove in a run.
Ardell Young singled, walked, stole three bases and scored twice.
Cooper Bailey walked and scored.
Marshall Gebert drove in a run.
Coleton Anderson scored once and stole a base. He pitched the final two outs in relief of Motley, striking out one without allowing a hit or a walk.
Hunter Kleekamp and Noah Griffin each stole two bases.
Ryan Rapert stole one.
In addition to Rodrigue’s homer, the Bulldogs had three singles from Anthony Broeker, Gabe Martinez and Carter Short.
Short was also hit by a pitch.
Jayden Fitzgerald drew a walk.
CJ Taylor stole a base and scored.
Jon Hinson scored once.
Joey Rego started on the mound for St. Clair and tossed four innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Rodrigue pitched 1.1 innings in relief, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits.
Both teams were scheduled to continue Four Rivers Conference play Thursday with Union hosting St. James and St. Clair hosting Hermann.
The Wildcats go to the Potosi Tournament this weekend.
St. Clair will next play Monday at St. James, starting at 4:30 p.m.