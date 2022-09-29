Scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Union football Wildcats surged past St. Clair Friday night, 41-14.
“It starts with the offensive and defensive lines,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “Those guys had a really strong night against a tough opponent. We’re very happy and excited with the win.”
St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said his team faced a major challenge.
“We played a heck of a football team tonight,” Robbins said. “We had some balls just not go our way, and that probably was due to some of the things they were doing. All of the credit goes to their team, their kids and their coaches.”
Union (5-0, 3-0) retook the lead with 46 seconds to go in the half, 21-14.
St. Clair (2-3, 2-1) had its chances to tie the game, but couldn’t find the end zone. With only one score separating the sides heading to the fourth quarter, it was wide open.
“We sputtered offensively all night,” Robbins said. “Defensively, I thought our kids played their tails off. They do such a good job.”
And that’s where Union took charge.
Liam Hughes chucked his third touchdown pass of the night, finding Nick D’Onofrio for a 47-yard scoring play to put Union up by two scores just 42 seconds into the final quarter.
Hughes scored his second running touchdown, from 21 yards out, with 9:27 to play, and the rout was on at 34-14.
D’Onofrio scored his second touchdown of the game, on a 36-yard interception return, with 8:43 to go to complete the win.
“Nick D’Onofrio had a heck of a game for us,” Grahl said. “He scored his first two varsity touchdowns in a big game. That shows the type of player he is.”
Union had another chance to score, but chose to run out the clock inside the St. Clair five.
“We executed better and took care of the penalties a little bit,” Grahl said. “We had been shooting ourselves in the foot. We’ve been a highly-penalized team this year. A lot of that is on me. That’s stuff we have to clean up moving to the postseason.”
Robbins said his team also has to improve.
“The bottom line is that we have to block and tackle better,” Robbins said. “We’ve got to learn to execute. Tonight, I think, will be good for us in the long run just because we played a very good football team. We won the last two games, but we hadn’t played a team of this caliber. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. We hope to grow from this.”
Statistics
The theme to the game was pairs.
Rapert caught two touchdown passes of 25 and 27 yards. Hughes ran for two scores.
St. Clair’s touchdowns were rushing scores of 49 and 35 yards by Skyler Sanders. Nathan Bess kicked both extra points.
Hughes ran for two scores and D’Onofrio found the end zone twice.
Will Herbst went 5-6 kicking extra points for the Wildcats.
Hughes completed 12 of 16 pass attempts for 237 yards and three scores.
Five different receivers caught those passes. Rapert had four catches for 97 yards and two scores.
Colton Morrow caught four passes for 44 yards. Hayden Burke ended with two catches for 24 yards. D’Onofrio had one catch for 47 yards. Wyatt Birke caught a pass for 25 yards.
Union rushers picked up 254 yards on 48 carries.
“Steady is a key word for us and balance is another,” Grahl said.
Birke was the top runner with 117 yards on 20 carries.
Hayden Parmenter picked up 60 yards on 12 rushes. Trey Ladymon ran five times for 59 yards.
Luke Koch ran once for 10 yards and Hughes had 10 carries for eight yards and two touchdowns.
On the negative side, Union was troubled by penalties. The Wildcats had double digits in the number and were sent back for nearly 100 yards.
“The story of our game was way too many penalties,” Grahl said. “It wasn’t undisciplined penalties, but that’s what was being called tonight. We’ve got to adjust and get better.”
D’Onofrio and Rapert intercepted passes. Morrow recorded a sack.
“Ryan Rapert had a fantastic game, both offensively and defensively,” Grahl said.
Burke paced the defense with 12 total tackles, including five solos.
Morrow and Alex Mendenhall each had eight total stops. Brady Lause was next with seven and Conner Borgmann had five.
St. Clair statistics were not available at deadline.
By far, St. Clair is one of the toughest offenses to stop from and X’s and O’s and scheme perspective,” Grahl said. “There’s four running backs on every play and you’ve got to tackle them all. Our kids did a really good job of reading their keys, keeping their eyes out of the backfield and tackling when we did get to the point of attack.”
St. Clair did have an advantage on special teams.
Broeker had a big night punting the ball. Union usually did not have a returner, so he was able to get big rolls on multiple punts.
“The way he’s been kicking, he might be an all-state punter,” Robbins said. “He’s been outstanding at putting the ball where it needs to go and booming it. He had another one that would have been downed inside the five, but it just trickled away.”
Martinez gave the Bulldogs good field position for much of the night on his kickoff and punt returns.
“Our return game has been pretty decent as well,” Robbins added.
Overall, Robbins was happy with the effort.
“I wouldn’t trade our kids,” Robbins said. They play with a lot of heart and guts and I admire our boys for that.”
Week 6
The Wildcats return to Stierberger Stadium to play their final nonconference opponent of the regular season Friday, Warrenton (1-4). That game kicks off at 7 p.m.
The Warriors own a win over St. Charles, 26-0, but have lost to Ft. Zumwalt South, Washington, Owensville and St. Charles West. The Owensville game went to overtime.
St. Clair (2-3) heads to St. James (2-3) for a Four Rivers Conference game.
The two teams split games last season with St. James knocking out the Bulldogs in the district playoffs.
Robbins knows his team faces a major challenge.
“It’s the biggest game of the season, because it’s the next one,” he said.
St. James opened with a 42-0 win over Salem and is coming off of a 54-6 win over Cuba.
The Tigers have lost to Lutheran South, Hermann and Owensville.
District standings
Despite the result, the two teams hold the same spot in their respective district standings.
Union is third in the Class 4 District 2 standings behind St. Mary’s (4-1, 52.7 points) and Rockwood Summit (4-1, 52.12.
Union is the lone undefeated team in the district and has 47.6 points.
Following Union are Gateway (3-2, 36.3), Windsor (3-2, 31.6), Affton (1-4, 19.7) and Pacific (0-5, 14.5).
St. Clair is third in Class 3 District 4 with 34.7 points.
Sullivan (3-2), a team St. Clair defeated, is at the top of the standings with 43.6 points. Owensville (3-2, 36.1) also is above the Bulldogs.
Following St. Clair are Westminster Christian (1-4, 28.7), St. James (2-3, 26.5), Principia with Whitfield (0-4, 14.13) and Salem (0-5, 12.79).
Box Score
UNI — 14-7-0-20 = 41
STC — 7-7-0-0 = 14
First Quarter
UNI — Ryan Rapert 25 pass from Liam Hughes, (Will Herbst kick), 11:24
STC — Skyler Sanders 49 run (Nathan Bess kick), 5:39
UNI — Hughes 1 run (Herbst kick), 1:23
Second Quarter
STC — Sanders 35 run (Bess kick), 7:35
UNI — Rapert 27 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 0:46
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Nick D’Onofrio 47 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 11:18
UNI — Hughes 21 run (kick failed), 9:27
UNI — D’Onofrio 36 interception return (Herbst kick), 8:43