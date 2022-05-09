Union’s undefeated baseball season faced one of its toughest challenges Wednesday.
The Wildcats (15-0) scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Warrenton (13-10), 4-3.
“I was proud of the bottom half of our lineup,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “They made some things happen for us. I also thought our defense was solid.”
Wednesday’s game originally was slated to be played in Warren County, but was moved to Union’s turf field. The Wildcats opened with a run in the bottom of the first before Warrenton tied it in the fourth.
Union retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth, 2-1, but Warrenton went in front in the top of the seventh, 3-2.
Union pushed two runs across the plate in the bottom of the seventh to win.
The bottom of the order ignited the game-winning rally in the seventh.
No. 7 batter Cooper Bailey led off with a double to right field.
Noah Griffin went in to run and Conner Borgmann was hit by a pitch.
Alex Kuelker went in to run for Borgmann and Ardell Young came through with a bunt single to fill the bases.
“We had a couple of opportunities to get bunts down to move runners over and we did not execute those, except for Ardell Young’s bunt in the seventh inning,” Rapert said.
Hayden Burke, the leadoff batter, hit a grounder to shortstop and an error allowed Griffin to score. All runners were safe.
Will Mentz stepped up to the plate with a tie score, but never had the chance to put the ball into play. Kuelker scored on a wild pitch for Ball 2 and that ended the game.
Union outhit the Warriors, 9-4.
“We had some timely hitting from Cooper Bailey and Marshall Gebert,” Rapert said.
Both had two hits. Bailey doubled.
Mentz, Borgmann and Young singled. Mentz drew a walk and Borgmann was hit by a pitch.
Young stole a base.
Mentz scored two of the runs. Griffin and Kuelker scored the other two.
Burke and Gebert logged one RBI apiece.
“We were definitely off at the plate,” Rapert said. “Our approaches were not as good as they had been, both early in the count and with two strikes.”
Union used two pitchers, Kaden Motley and Coleton Anderson.
“I was very pleased with our pitching,” Rapert said. “Kaden Motley and Coleton Anderson both did their jobs on the mound.”
Motley pitched the first six innings, allowing three runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Anderson was the winner, going one inning while allowing a walk and striking out one.
The game was Union’s first since beating Hermann Monday, April 25. Union has had many games either postponed or called off this spring due to rainy weather and poor field conditions.
“We had not played in eight days, so I think that had some to do with it, but Warrenton played well and everyone is struggling to get games in,” Rapert said.