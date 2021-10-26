Scoring in the final 20 seconds, the Union boys soccer Wildcats stayed alive for the Four Rivers Conference with a 2-1 win at Sullivan.
Will Herbst earned a corner kick in the final minute and found Peyton Hall for the game-winning goal.”
“Will Herbst was able to work to the end line and put it off of their player on pure hustle,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “He was able to go and quickly take the corner. Peyton Hall got a deflection at the near post to score.”
Union (13-4, 4-1) played Pacific (10-9, 4-1) Thursday for the league title. However, Union needed the win in Sullivan (11-7-1, 3-3) Tuesday to set it up.
“It was a really great game by both teams,” Fennessey said. “Sullivan is much improved on the year. They gave us everything we could handle, that’s for sure.”
Isaiah Hoelscher scored Union’s first goal.
“Isaiah was able to create a turnover in the backfield and was able to get past their sweeper,” Fennessey said. “He made a nice move on him in just one go past the keeper.”
Fennessey said Sullivan’s goal, scored by Zechariah Beagle, was similar.
Fennessey credited his team for fighting the entire game.
“Our kids showed a lot of resilience in sticking with it,” Fennessey said. “We had a great effort by our midfield line with Peyton Hall and Ardell Young. Ardell seems to come and play every single game. Ian Meyer was banged up but stayed in to play all 80 minutes on defense. Peyton Stowe came in to play left back and really showed why he’s an important piece to our team with senior leadership. Noah Elbert also was a little banged up but gave us a good game.”