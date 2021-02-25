Every point counts.
And, by one point, the Union boys basketball Wildcats were able to edge the St. Clair Bulldogs in Four Rivers Conference action Saturday afternoon, 44-43.
Union improved to 11-11 overall, 3-2 in the FRC. St. Clair fell to 6-14 overall, 0-6 in league action.
“I was just glad to pull out the win,” said Union Head Coach Chris Simmons. “Most people probably look at their record and make assumptions of them, but they play everybody tough.”
St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig felt his team played strong.
“We played consistently in the game versus Union, and it was a battle all the way through,” Isgrig said.
St. Clair led after one quarter, 13-8. At the half, the game was tied, 20-20.
Union led through three quarters, 32-30.
Kaden Motley led the Wildcats with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“We had good contributions from a lot of people,” Simmons said. “Kaden really carried us offensively. He has really started to score consistently, which has been something that we are beginning to rely on because we have struggled to hit outside shots recently.”
Tanner Hall was next with eight points and one steal. He hit two of Union’s four three-point baskets.
Ryan Rapert was next with seven points, three assists and two rebounds.
Collin Gerdel scored six points with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Liam Hughes and Matthew Seely each scored two points. Hughes also had one assist. Seely pulled down four rebounds with one assist and a blocked shot.
Nkosi Hanley posted four rebounds and two steals.
Mason Bailey had two steals and one assist.
Lance Corum ended with one rebound.
“Our offensive execution has been lacking a bit due to no practice, but I thought we were at least patient and more willing to pass OK shots for better shots,” Simmons said.
Austin Dunn, Wes Hinson and Chase Walters each scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Dunn also had five assists with three rebounds and one steal.
Hinson had two rebounds with one assist and one steal.
Walters had 10 rebounds with three blocked shots and an assist.
“Austin Dunn and Wes Hinson shot the ball well versus Union,” Isgrig said. “Their shooting has gotten gradually better throughout the season, and they are becoming more of a weapon for us. Chase battled with Gerdel inside all game and ended with a double-double. I thought he stepped up to the challenge and rebounded very well on the defensive side especially. Chase is one of the best players in the conference and has battled all season for us.”
Anthony Broeker and Zach Browne both scored five points. Broeker had three rebounds and a steal. Browne recorded six assists with a rebound.
Blaine Downey added four rebounds and an assist.
Union played Monday at Sullivan, losing 43-42.
Sullivan led 15-9 after one quarter. At the half, the Eagles were up, 25-21. Sullivan held a 36-27 advantage through three quarters.
Additional information was not available at deadline.
The Wildcats will visit St. James Wednesday. The Wildcats are seeded fourth for the Class 5 District 4 Tournament and will play at St. Francis Borgia Regional next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
St. Clair is seeded fifth in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament and will play at Fredericktown Saturday at noon.
“We really felt like it didn’t matter what seed we got,” Simmons said. “You are going to have to beat two teams in order to win the district. We are excited about the opportunity to play at Borgia. They are a very good team with a lot of senior leadership. We will have to play our best to have a chance. They can really shoot it led by (Max) Myers and (Ryan) Kell, and they have good size and athleticism with (Adam) Rickman and (Grant) Schroeder.”
St. Clair hits the road for the road trip to Madison County.
“We are looking forward to district,” Isgrig said. “Our kids have fought in every game this year, and everybody is 0-0 now. We have a great group of kids, and we are looking forward to being able to practice this week headed into districts on Saturday at Fredericktown.”