In the end, it was worth the wait.
After one overtime, the Union boys basketball Wildcats earned their third victory of the season Saturday, defeating Knowledge Is Power Program (KIPP) for seventh place at the Union Tournament, 50-41.
“At the end, we were able to get enough to win,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said.
The win allowed Union (3-12) to close out the tournament with momentum heading into the heart of the Four Rivers Conference schedule.
KIPP fell to 11-7 on the season.
“I love conference play,” Simmons said. “It doesn’t matter what the records are. Everybody knows everybody and you have good crowds every night. It’s just fun, because you play against each other in the summer and the kids know each other from other sports. Everybody’s excited about it. It’s just the best time of the year.”
KIPP led 12-10 after one quarter and 28-22 at the half. Union cut the KIPP lead to 36-35 through three quarters. The game was tied 41-41 after regulation.
“In the second half, we held them to 13 points,” Simmons said. “They were really patient and disciplined. They didn’t take bad shots. We’ve got to do a better job on the glass because our zone was pretty good. We did what we wanted to do. We just have to finish those possessions.”
In the overtime session, Union scored seven of its nine points from the free-throw line. Caleb Mabe had the lone field goal. He also knocked down both of his free-throw chances.
“I thought Caleb (Mabe) did a really good job,” Simmons said. “He made free throws today and that’s something which has been a struggle for him. Since the Pacific game, he’s had a rough stretch. Today, he really finished at the free-throw line. He hit two to tie the game and send it to overtime.”
Kaden Motley went 5-6 from the free-throw line as well.
KIPP was held scoreless in overtime, missing both free-throw attempts.
Motley was Union’s leading scorer with 20 points. He hit three of Union’s four three-point shots and went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
Union worked on trying to get the ball inside to Mabe and he responded with 13 points. He went 9-11 from the free-throw stripe.
Collin Gerdel was next with eight points.
Matthew Seely scored seven points before fouling out. He had a three-point shot and went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
“In the second half, I thought we attacked the ball,” Simmons said. “Matthew Seely rebounded really well in the second half. In the first half, we didn’t have any guards rebounding.”
Lance Corum added two points.
Union hit four three-point baskets in the game and went 16-24 from the free-throw line.
“It’s rebounding, good shots and turnovers,” Simmons said. “That’s the recipe for anybody to win a game. In the first half, we didn’t rebound the ball. It’s a matter of putting all three together. When we win, we meet those goals.”
Tyrone Brock was the top KIPP scorer with 15 points. He knocked down one of the two KIPP three-point baskets and went 6-7 from the free-throw line. Brock also had seven rebounds and three steals.
Demetrio Barlow scored 11 points with three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Caleb Miller scored six points and added 12 rebounds.
Mareon Pierce scored five points with four rebounds and one assist.
Larry Bentley and Charles Owens each added two points. Bentley also had a rebound. Owens had three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Union returns to action with a home game Tuesday against Steelville. Varsity action is slated to tip off around 7 p.m.
The Wildcats host New Haven Friday at 7 p.m.