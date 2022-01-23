Trailing by eight points after three quarters, the Union boys basketball Wildcats rallied Wednesday at Elsberry for a 76-74 victory.
“We played very reactive and uninterested for about three quarters,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Then we finally woke up and started flying around and we were able to figure it out early enough to come out of there with a win.”
Union improved to 8-8 on the season while Elsberry dropped to 13-4.
Union led after one quarter, 20-19. The Indians took the lead at the half, 41-37. It was 59-51 in favor of Elsberry after three quarters.
Kaden Motley led the Union effort with 30 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Matthew Seely scored 17 points with eight rebounds and three assists.
Collin Gerdel scored 12 points with eight rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
Ryan Rapert scored nine points with three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Tanner Hall netted five points and grabbed three rebounds.
Liam Hughes scored three points with one rebound. Hayden Parmenter had one assist and one steal.
“I felt that Ryan, Tanner, and Kaden did a really nice job down the stretch of speeding up their guards and forcing mistakes, which led to easy buckets on the other end,” Simmons said.
Simmons said Union played shorthanded with three out due to illness. Foul trouble also forced Union’s hand with its rotation.
“We got in early foul trouble so it forced us to play a lot of zone early and Elsberry was able to get in a rhythm,” Simmons said.
“We did a poor job of finishing defensive possessions, which allowed them to get some easy points for about three quarters.”
Simmons said Elsberry was able to take advantage of Union’s issues.
“I felt like we came out and did a nice job defensively for the first 2-3 minutes of the game and after a couple fouls, we got very passive,” Simmons said.