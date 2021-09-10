It was a wild way for the Union boys soccer Wildcats to gain their first win of the season.
Hosting Waynesville Thursday, the Wildcats (2-1) held on to defeat the Pulaski County squad, 4-3.
“We were excited about the game and getting our first win at home against a team we thought was pretty talented,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “They had a couple of kids up top who could finish. To get the win after a rocky start was nice.”
Union also defeted Wright City Friday, 3-0.
Waynesville
Waynesville set the tone for a back-and-forth first half just two minutes into the game as Deon Cady finished on a rush down the field to give the visiting Tigers the lead.
Just under 10 minutes later, Union’s Isaiah Cojocaru equalized.
Cojocaru netted his second goal with 18:30 to go in the half. He intercepted a clearing pass on the right side and was able to dribble in closer to the goal before releasing a hard shot to give Union the lead.
“Isaiah did a great job,” Fennessey said. “He capitalized on the turnover and helped us come back in a 10-minute period. Both Isaiah and Will (Herbst) had a good span to put a hold onto the lead.”
Less than a minute later, Herbst worked in on the other side and finished to make it 3-1.
“Will is the heart and soul of the team,” Fennessey said. “He’s doing a great job breaking down the defensive line and getting the team going.”
Union needed Herbst’s goal as Cady finished on a quick counterattack with 12:02 left in the half to cut the Union lead to 3-2. That’s how the teams went to the intermission.
Union scored the next goal as Herbst set up Salvador Garcia to make it 4-2.
“Will got through on the baseline and crossed the ball to Salvador to tap in at the back post. Will made a great play, and Salvador made a great run to be in the right spot.”
Waynesville cut it to a one-goal game again when Tyrell Phinn scored.
“They had a lot going and had some nice shots,” Fennessey said. “Cooper (Bailey) did a nice job to limit their chances. Phinn was able to score a good goal with 15 minutes left.”
From there, neither team was able to add to the score, and Union picked up the 4-3 win.
Wright City
Traveling Friday, Union won 3-0 at Wright City. The Wildcats scored twice in the first half and once in the second half.
Cojocaru scored all three goals with Lucas Hoekel and Donovan Sherwood assisting.
Bailey stopped six shots for the shutout.
Union plays this week in the Pacific Tournament.